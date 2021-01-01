« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

No666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:48:05 pm
It's the attitude that's filtered through different parts of our lives.

Ah it doesn't work properly, throw it away and get me a new one.

But it's not perfect, can I change it.

Christ almighty he's a human being not a fucking robot and he was given a contract extension due to an horrific injury that gave him the security of knowing he had a job at the end of his recovery.

He's not some sicknote from work that's always skiving off because he can't be arsed.  Proper fucking Tory behaviour that, saying players should be turfed out the club when they struggle to get regular playing time.

He has a contract, he has every fucking right to stay exactly where he is if that's his choice!!

afc turkish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 08:59:14 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
Debs in full flow is glorious...
Kalito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 09:39:53 pm
Great post.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 09:41:11 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 08:59:14 pm
Debs in full flow is glorious...
It's a Yorkshire thing.  ;)
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 11:36:23 pm
Is right, Debs
thejbs

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm
Preach, Debs! 🙌🏻
ABZ Rover

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4886 on: Today at 12:10:31 am
Spot on Debs!
Al 666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4887 on: Today at 12:11:50 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:15:26 pm
seems like the club needs a new policy about abandoning players who have the fucking temerity to get badly  injured.

Should do what Shanks did and completely ignore the malingerers until they are fit again. That will teach them.
J-Mc-

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4888 on: Today at 12:28:13 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 05:35:18 pm
We did extend with him 3 years ago, otherwise he would have left now.
But otherwise, we have little choice.
Not everything Klopp touches turns to gold.

Apart from the fact that before his big injury, he was fucking brilliant for us,  not to mention he loved banging them in against City.
Peabee

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4889 on: Today at 12:52:39 am
Word. Debs. Spot an as usual.  8)
Al 666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4890 on: Today at 12:58:17 am
His injury record was pretty poor when we bought him. We took a punt, and it hasn't worked out. The bit I don't get is blaming the player. By all accounts, he is a model pro.
