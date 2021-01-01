« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: reddebs
It's the attitude that's filtered through different parts of our lives.

Ah it doesn't work properly, throw it away and get me a new one.

But it's not perfect, can I change it.

Christ almighty he's a human being not a fucking robot and he was given a contract extension due to an horrific injury that gave him the security of knowing he had a job at the end of his recovery.

He's not some sicknote from work that's always skiving off because he can't be arsed.  Proper fucking Tory behaviour that, saying players should be turfed out the club when they struggle to get regular playing time.

He has a contract, he has every fucking right to stay exactly where he is if that's his choice!!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: No666
Debs in full flow is glorious...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Great post.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Debs in full flow is glorious...
It's a Yorkshire thing.  ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Is right, Debs
