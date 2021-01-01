It's the attitude that's filtered through different parts of our lives.Ah it doesn't work properly, throw it away and get me a new one.But it's not perfect, can I change it.Christ almighty he's a human being not a fucking robot and he was given a contract extension due to an horrific injury that gave him the security of knowing he had a job at the end of his recovery.He's not some sicknote from work that's always skiving off because he can't be arsed. Proper fucking Tory behaviour that, saying players should be turfed out the club when they struggle to get regular playing time.He has a contract, he has every fucking right to stay exactly where he is if that's his choice!!
