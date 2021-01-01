« previous next »
That's how we ended last season too - and yet post-AFCON Chamberlain was nowhere to be seen (and frequently didn't make the bench).

Well hes staying! So lets just see what happens. We don't know what injuries might happen etc.
Before the World Cup it's something like a game every 3 - 4 days. Given Thiago, Henderson and Milner are the wrong side of 30, I personally think it would be daft to let him go, unless one of the 'kids' is ready to step up.

It's interesting that everyone is focused on the age of our midfield and worrying about intensity of games.

I took a look at City and Chelsea's midfield options for next season and their current ages. Both as a collective and as the 1st choice 5 options.

Manchester City

De Bruyne        31
Gundogan        31
Rodri                26
Bernardo Silva  27
Philips              26
Foden               22
Palmer              20

Overall average age   = 26.1 years
Top 5 options average age = 28.2 years

Chelsea

Jorginho   30
Kovacivic  28
Kante       31
Mount      23
Gallagher 22
RLC          26
Barkley     28
   
   
Overall average age   = 26.9 years
Top 5 options   average age = 26.8 years

Liverpool

Henderson 32
Thiago       31
Fabinho     28
Keita          27
Jones         21
Milner        36
Elliott        19
AOC          28
   
Overall average age   = 27.8 years
Top 5 options   average age = 27.8 years

We have the oldest average age for our midfield group. But we have the biggest depth in terms of numbers. If you look at the primary 5 choices (and this is a guess for who that would be) then our average age for midfield is similar to City's.

So I suppose my question is why will Thiago and Henderson's legs be run off this season but Kante's and De Bruyne/Gundogan's won't? Is there any more reliance on Henderson and Thiago than De Bruyne and Gundogan as a pair.

I think we are a Milner switch for a younger midfielder away from having a very similar age profile in midfield to City. That's the literally the switch City have just done with Phillips for Fernandinho.

Either he's so crocked no one is bidding for him or he's decided to leave on a free.
Either he's so crocked no one is bidding for him or he's decided to leave on a free.

I'm guessing no one has come in for him, If they did he would have been sold by now.
I'm guessing no one has come in for him, If they did he would have been sold by now.

Theres a quite literal 2 months left in the window
Quite a contrast with Minamino with number of clubs interested.

Ox is now a shade of the player we signed. I think we will have to accept that it is a £40m write off at the end of the season.
Quite a contrast with Minamino with number of clubs interested.

Ox is now a shade of the player we signed. I think we will have to accept that it is a £40m write off at the end of the season.

:D

You know thats not how it works, right? Like if Bobby leaves at the end of this season, its not a £30 million write off either.
Quite a contrast with Minamino with number of clubs interested.

Ox is now a shade of the player we signed. I think we will have to accept that it is a £40m write off at the end of the season.
Ox is also earning far more than Minamino, and I dont think anyone is willing to match his current contract
Theres a quite literal 2 months left in the window

Yeah late in the window someone may bid £5m-£10m and I think the club will accept that.
Milner isn't 7th.

He's after Hendo.

It all depends on what system we play also.

If we play 2 in midfield sitting then you would go with Fab and Thiago with Hendo & Milner as main back up.

If you play 3 in midfield it would be Fab, Thiago and Hendo with Milner & Kieta/ Jones as back up.

If you play 2-3-1 then you would say it Fab, Thiago and either Eilliot, Carvalho, Ox as the main AM.

Theres a very clear main 4 judging on the 2nd half of last season and Milner isnt in it. Keita was pretty close to first choice at points. You might argue Milner is ahead of Jones and Elliott but I really hope he isnt this season. If he is weve had a shocker failing to bring in a new CM. Amongst other things it would indicate a real lack of faith in Jones and Elliott.
Theres a very clear main 4 judging on the 2nd half of last season and Milner isnt in it. Keita was pretty close to first choice at points. You might argue Milner is ahead of Jones and Elliott but I really hope he isnt this season. If he is weve had a shocker failing to bring in a new CM. Amongst other things it would indicate a real lack of faith in Jones and Elliott.
Maybe but I can see Millie getting plenty of off-the-bench-6 minutes late in games to give Fab and Hendo a break ..... 5 subs and all that.
Edit: when we're managing the game out.
There's not really been any stories of any teams being interested in him has there?  Think he'll be here till next summer.
There's not really been any stories of any teams being interested in him has there?  Think he'll be here till next summer.

It just seems like another Lallana/Sturridge thing where injuries have hampered him a lot and he'll see out that last year and hopefully make a good contribution here or there.
I guess the salary is preventing other clubs from bidding him.
...or he doesn't want to leave
That's how we ended last season too - and yet post-AFCON Chamberlain was nowhere to be seen (and frequently didn't make the bench).

We were carrying one too many really after Diaz came in. Mane/Minamino/Origi out and Carvalho/Nunez in balances that back out.

He'll get his chances, albeit sporadically without another injury crisis. The difficulty will be making the bench if everyone is fit but the likes of Carvalho/Elliott/Jones will be in the same boat. One or two will miss out each week.
I guess the salary is preventing other clubs from bidding him.

If he wanted to leave, he'd leave. He'll be content (like Lallana/Sturridge/Origi) to see out that last year and hope to win more trophies and make a contribution.

Once his contract up next year, that's his top level career over. Lallana's spent the last couple of years in lower mid table. It's not exactly the same excitement even if you do get a more regular game.
It just seems like another Lallana/Sturridge thing where injuries have hampered him a lot and he'll see out that last year and hopefully make a good contribution here or there.

And like Lallana and Sturridge, I think he'll have that one key moment in the season to bow out with (Lallana's equaliser against United and Sturridge's equaliser against Chelsea).
Perhaps Klopp and the players all just hope to get an invite to the wedding. Any excuse for Mo to buy a new hat.
With Keita's future being in doubt I think he's going to be kept as backup. Potentially 3 midfielders for every game so you have to have at least 6 to cover the whole season
