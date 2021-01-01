Before the World Cup it's something like a game every 3 - 4 days. Given Thiago, Henderson and Milner are the wrong side of 30, I personally think it would be daft to let him go, unless one of the 'kids' is ready to step up.
It's interesting that everyone is focused on the age of our midfield and worrying about intensity of games.
I took a look at City and Chelsea's midfield options for next season and their current ages. Both as a collective and as the 1st choice 5 options.
Manchester City
De Bruyne 31
Gundogan 31
Rodri 26
Bernardo Silva 27
Philips 26
Foden 22
Palmer 20
Overall average age = 26.1 years
Top 5 options average age = 28.2 years
Chelsea
Jorginho 30
Kovacivic 28
Kante 31
Mount 23
Gallagher 22
RLC 26
Barkley 28
Overall average age = 26.9 years
Top 5 options average age = 26.8 years
Liverpool
Henderson 32
Thiago 31
Fabinho 28
Keita 27
Jones 21
Milner 36
Elliott 19
AOC 28
Overall average age = 27.8 years
Top 5 options average age = 27.8 years
We have the oldest average age for our midfield group. But we have the biggest depth in terms of numbers. If you look at the primary 5 choices (and this is a guess for who that would be) then our average age for midfield is similar to City's.
So I suppose my question is why will Thiago and Henderson's legs be run off this season but Kante's and De Bruyne/Gundogan's won't? Is there any more reliance on Henderson and Thiago than De Bruyne and Gundogan as a pair.
I think we are a Milner switch for a younger midfielder away from having a very similar age profile in midfield to City. That's the literally the switch City have just done with Phillips for Fernandinho.