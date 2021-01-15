Ah, so it's a thing, would never imagine it to be a thing. Just finding it strange to publicise and promote something so personal, but everything is normalised for sharing these days, from funerals to giving birth - so I guess it's just me. Two of them seem like a good, well balanced couple - I wish them all the best.



We want pictures of first time holding hands. Pictures of their first kiss. Pictures of first time... well, you get the idea.People these days are losing the magic of moments in order to catch them in photography. Seems like it's more important to keep the memory in photography, and losing the real magical one in your head. I find it a strange and not very beneficial compromise.