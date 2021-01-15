« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 620501 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 06:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:36:48 pm
she's probably earning off the back of each post, it may not be something you want to see but there will be millions of Little Mix fans who want to know every inch of her life.

If you don't like it then ignore it
sigh ....

for the record, the post you guys are responding to wasn't about her (whoever the fuck she is beyond being Ox's partner) but a comment on people in general posting trivia about their lives 24/7.

jesus.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 06:41:23 pm »
BTW if you don't like my opinions on this, ignore them.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,574
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 06:41:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:41:23 pm
BTW if you don't like my opinions on this, ignore them.
👍
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,521
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 07:03:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:41:23 pm
BTW if you don't like my opinions on this, ignore them.

Same goes for people's pictures they choose to publicise! :P
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 07:22:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:38:26 pm
narcissistic twat.

:)

Careful or I will post a link to this on a little mix forum,set the stans on you  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 07:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:15:49 am
Ah, so it's a thing, would never imagine it to be a thing. Just finding it strange to publicise and promote something so personal, but everything is normalised for sharing these days, from funerals to giving birth - so I guess it's just me. Two of them seem like a good, well balanced couple - I wish them all the best.

We want pictures of first time holding hands. Pictures of their first kiss. Pictures of first time... well, you get the idea.

People these days are losing the magic of moments in order to catch them in photography. Seems like it's more important to keep the memory in photography, and losing the real magical one in your head. I find it a strange and not very beneficial compromise.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:32 pm by Ravishing Rick Rude »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 07:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:33:12 pm
We want pictures of first time holding hands. Pictures of their first kiss. Pictures of first time... well, you get the idea.

People these days are losing the magic of moments in order to catch them in photography. Seems like it's more important to keep the memory i photography, and losing the real magical one in your head. I find it a strange and not very beneficial compromise.

I don't think she knew the camera was there.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 