Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Silverbird

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
May 20, 2022, 09:20:45 am
Maybe I am in the minority but I don't feel like it's the effects of the ACL injury holding him back. He still has the burst required to beat players, he can whip in a mean cross and he has a cracking shot. He just hasn't played well when called upon - as some have pointed out, he seems to be trying too hard and nothing is coming off for him. The inconsistency and inability to make a difference when playing are what has limited him in my opinion, and they don't appear injury-related to me. The way in which our play has evolved may also have blunted his obvious strengths, eg, dribbling and running at defenders. He is a versatile player who is good at several things, but we have specialists who are just better at everything Ox can do.

I like him, and would be sad to see him leave, and I hope that when he looks back he won't regret leaving Arsenal for us. I think he has still done better at Liverpool than he would have staying at Arsenal.
El Lobo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
May 20, 2022, 09:26:04 am
Quote from: mrantarctica on May 20, 2022, 09:12:13 am
He's still had some fine moments even after all his injuries. Unfortunately he's struggled for consistency. Too many of his performances this season haven't been good. He's been wasteful in possession and he doesn't quite get the ball back enough or do enough initiating the press up the pitch. He's also been played infrequently, perhaps out of position and generally in cup teams with other players who are a bit cold as well. It's telling that JK things he's in tremendous shape and yet he doesn't get on the pitch.

That being said, he's conducted himself really professionally and I'm sure a valued member of the squad, even if he doesn't play. His career isn't over, there are other clubs to play for and make his mark on the game. Sometimes, just moving to a club where there's slightly less competition and playing less frequently can be the difference. Look at Lallana. He's played more games in 2 seasons at Brighton than he achieved in 3 seasons here. I sometimes wonder whether he could even go to a club like Roma as Abraham has done. I think he'd tear it up there in an AM role.

He'll leave with a really good legacy, whilst still also being a 'what if' sort of player. He played a big role in us getting to Kiev (which is where it all really started), he scored some important goals when we won the league and he's played his part in every competition this season. And like you say he's conducted himself well, never moaned or complained.
macmanamanaman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
May 20, 2022, 10:30:39 am
I agree that it is not a physical problem with him this season. Maybe trying too hard to force it in attack, thereby failing and to boot, leaving defensive gaps, which would make Klopp not trust him at this key part of the season? Was telling that he could not even get a minute against saints, even ahead of Elliot and Jones.
Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
June 18, 2022, 09:31:23 pm
Ox getting a hammy soon is my bet. Congrats!  ;D

Schmidt

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
June 18, 2022, 09:41:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 18, 2022, 09:31:23 pm
Ox getting a hammy soon is my bet. Congrats!  ;D



He could've at least put a clean shirt on first.
mercurial

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
June 18, 2022, 09:44:02 pm
Going down on a knee with ACL. He should have cleared this with the physios first.
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
June 18, 2022, 10:09:19 pm
Wants to sign another contract obviously.  Shame it's only likely to be a pre-nuptial as his days here look numbered.  Smashing player on his day but his day doesn't happen often enough.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
June 18, 2022, 10:20:29 pm
Well he's had one knee go down, so why not go down on the other knee? ;)

Stoked for them both :thumbup
KloppCorn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 06:52:59 am
Quote from: Samie on June 18, 2022, 09:31:23 pm
Ox getting a hammy soon is my bet. Congrats!  ;D


congrats. What a lad our ox. Very likeable
rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 09:16:02 am
Really made up for him that his personal life is going great, always seems like a good guy when heard him speak, liked him as a player at Arsenal and he was turning into a huge player for us until the injury.
Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 10:22:27 am
Nice one Ox. Agree with Rob, always comes across as a nice bloke.
Gaz123456

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 10:26:05 am
Quote from: mercurial on June 18, 2022, 09:44:02 pm
Going down on a knee with ACL. He should have cleared this with the physios first.
................ and the club psychologist  ;D

Congrats to Ox and Perrie.
Bread

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
Starting to sound like we might be keeping Ox on for another season, if social media is to be believed.

Had him to be a nailed-on departure this summer, but would absolutely adore an Ox redemption arc next season.
Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm
Man playing for his new wife and kid we may be getting the best of Ox.  ;D
killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 11:31:42 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
Starting to sound like we might be keeping Ox on for another season, if social media is to be believed.

Had him to be a nailed-on departure this summer, but would absolutely adore an Ox redemption arc next season.

Good. If we are not signing a midfielder then there is absolutely no need to reduce our options in that area.
rushyman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 02:21:42 am
Quote from: Samie on June 18, 2022, 09:31:23 pm
Ox getting a hammy soon is my bet. Congrats!  ;D



Never heard it called that before
Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 07:12:39 am
Sorry, Im living under a rock. Are people these days walking around with a photographer in case something important happens? Or are they re-staging events to later share on social media? Cant decide which option is more cringy.
JohnSullie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 07:47:38 am
He didn't post it,  was her by the looks of it 😀
rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 08:23:28 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:12:39 am
Sorry, Im living under a rock. Are people these days walking around with a photographer in case something important happens? Or are they re-staging events to later share on social media? Cant decide which option is more cringy.

That looks like a photo a mate of theirs will have taken on a phone rather than a proper photographer
J-Mc-

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 08:37:23 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:12:39 am
Sorry, Im living under a rock. Are people these days walking around with a photographer in case something important happens? Or are they re-staging events to later share on social media? Cant decide which option is more cringy.

Not uncommon for people to book engagement shoots.

When I did photography as a way of making extra cash, I got booked a few times by fellas who were proposing to their missus.

Would tell her they were getting a nice family shoot done and then hed pop the question during the shoot.
Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 09:15:49 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 08:37:23 am
Not uncommon for people to book engagement shoots.
When I did photography as a way of making extra cash, I got booked a few times by fellas who were proposing to their missus.
Would tell her they were getting a nice family shoot done and then hed pop the question during the shoot.

Ah, so it's a thing, would never imagine it to be a thing. Just finding it strange to publicise and promote something so personal, but everything is normalised for sharing these days, from funerals to giving birth - so I guess it's just me. Two of them seem like a good, well balanced couple - I wish them all the best.
Fordy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 10:06:02 am
rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 10:15:26 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 08:37:23 am
Not uncommon for people to book engagement shoots.

When I did photography as a way of making extra cash, I got booked a few times by fellas who were proposing to their missus.

Would tell her they were getting a nice family shoot done and then hed pop the question during the shoot.

Did you get any where she said no and what happened?

I remember one Valentines Kev Seed on Radio City had a soldier on who had come back from Afghan straight to the studios in St Johns Beacon, that rang his G/F, he popped the question live on air and she said those immortal words "we need to talk". Cue stunned silence and then a very embarassed Kev Seed and his crew
Suareznumber7

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 12:57:00 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:15:49 am
Ah, so it's a thing, would never imagine it to be a thing. Just finding it strange to publicise and promote something so personal, but everything is normalised for sharing these days, from funerals to giving birth - so I guess it's just me. Two of them seem like a good, well balanced couple - I wish them all the best.

People have always shared big events in their lives.  Whether that's with just family and friends or on a wider level.  Social media has obviously made it so that that we have the ability to share these moments with as many people as we want now. 
Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 12:59:44 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:57:00 pm
People have always shared big events in their lives.  Whether that's with just family and friends or on a wider level.  Social media has obviously made it so that that we have the ability to share these moments with as many people as we want now. 

Share, as in inform your family and friends and have a party afterwards - sure.
Share as in take photos of the actual moment and plaster them for the whole world to see as soon as possible - I guess that's a thing now.
As I said - I live under a rock and find all of this very, very strange.
Andy82lfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 01:45:45 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:59:44 pm
Share, as in inform your family and friends and have a party afterwards - sure.
Share as in take photos of the actual moment and plaster them for the whole world to see as soon as possible - I guess that's a thing now.
As I said - I live under a rock and find all of this very, very strange.

Not just you mate, its baffling but has become second nature to lots these days. Some of these celebs are so desperate to gain more followers they become slaves to posting every single detail throughout their day to the entire world. Each to their own like but in some ways I personally find it to be a sad existence.
SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 02:35:39 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:59:44 pm
Share, as in inform your family and friends and have a party afterwards - sure.
Share as in take photos of the actual moment and plaster them for the whole world to see as soon as possible - I guess that's a thing now.
As I said - I live under a rock and find all of this very, very strange.
I find it pure cringe, personally.  the level of narcissism these days is really depressing.

I suppose an engagement snap is not as bad as "here's a pic of the meal I'm about to eat!" though.
Suareznumber7

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 02:41:13 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:59:44 pm
Share, as in inform your family and friends and have a party afterwards - sure.
Share as in take photos of the actual moment and plaster them for the whole world to see as soon as possible - I guess that's a thing now.
As I said - I live under a rock and find all of this very, very strange.

I definitely wouldn't do it but others certainly like to. 
xbugawugax

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 02:50:01 pm
think as celebs is the norm now for maximum exposure for every single thing they do. pretty sure the wedding will have some kind of sponsorship for companies as well. cakes, dresses, drinks and the likes

back to the footie side of things. Great news that he stays. Guess his versatility going to come in handy if we do move to 4-2-3-1 formation like some predicted. He basically could fit in anywhere in the 3 to keep the intensity up later on in the games. He is still a decent goal threat with his long range shots decent positioning inside the box.

we could save a few pennies for next season big midfield move as well.
J-Mc-

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 03:03:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:26 am
Did you get any where she said no and what happened?

No outright nos, but did have one who thought it was a pisstake and went to throw the ring away before she realised it was real ;D

A lot do it because they make wedding books which show the journey from engagement, right through until marriage.

Did a pre-wedding shoot as well which basically consisted of taking pictures of the groom and his mates having a pissup in his house before he got chaueffered to the church in a DB9.

He wanted it as a way to remember life before marriage ;D
