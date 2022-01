Has a decent enough game. Gets a goal. Gets injured. It’s ridiculous. He’s a nice lad and a very good player at his best but we need someone who we can rely on week in week out and he isn’t that player.



This. He is a quality player whose body just doesnt seem to be able to keep up with him. I love the lad but I cant see him getting extended at this point and its just a bit sad that we couldnt see more from him after such a bright start to his career here.