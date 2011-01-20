He's got that burst back....
This Ox is the one that gives Guardiola nightmares.
Unstoppable force yesterday. Even read the game well with some decent interceptions.
It was like watching a man playing against boys. Hopefully he can now do something a bit similar in the Premier League. If he doesn't then at least he knows he could enjoy a decent future in La Liga.
His GF gave birth yesterday, which probably explains why he wasn't about.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]