Ocean Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4240 on: August 9, 2021, 11:30:24 pm »
Outstanding performance from Chamberlain tonight. Hopefully he can stay fit for the new season.
Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4241 on: August 9, 2021, 11:35:50 pm »
This Ox is the one that gives Guardiola nightmares.
johnj147

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4242 on: August 9, 2021, 11:50:31 pm »
Buzzing..
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4243 on: August 10, 2021, 12:05:17 am »
He's got that burst back....
afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4244 on: August 10, 2021, 03:34:52 am »
Quote from: newterp on August 10, 2021, 12:05:17 am
He's got that burst back....

Really showed that today, several sequences where he made Osasuna players look as if they were standing still...


MNAA

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4245 on: August 10, 2021, 05:44:08 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August  9, 2021, 11:35:50 pm
This Ox is the one that gives Guardiola nightmares.
Agree. This is the pre-Roma version of Ox. Strong. Direct. Powerful. Full of running. Pleased for him. Hope he takes off again. On this form, he very likely starts at Norwich


SteveLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4246 on: August 10, 2021, 10:04:04 am »
I know it was "just a friendly" but wow! This was the Ox we remember! Superb performance last night.
BigCDump

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4247 on: August 10, 2021, 10:25:39 am »
Unstoppable force yesterday. Even read the game well with some decent interceptions.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4248 on: August 10, 2021, 10:54:19 am »
It was like watching a man playing against boys. Hopefully he can now do something a bit similar in the Premier League. If he doesn't then at least he knows he could enjoy a decent future in La Liga.


johnj147

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4249 on: August 10, 2021, 12:11:26 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on August 10, 2021, 10:25:39 am
Unstoppable force yesterday. Even read the game well with some decent interceptions.
use the force ox .
Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4250 on: August 10, 2021, 12:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 10, 2021, 10:54:19 am
It was like watching a man playing against boys. Hopefully he can now do something a bit similar in the Premier League. If he doesn't then at least he knows he could enjoy a decent future in La Liga.

It was exactly that. It was like he knew when he could stand still on the ball and let the kids bustle past him, and when he knew someone was dithering on the ball and ripe for dispossession. Ox was playing dadball.





fredfrop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4251 on: August 10, 2021, 01:11:04 pm »
Fuyioh! Ox is the daddy.


PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4252 on: August 10, 2021, 02:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 10, 2021, 10:54:19 am
It was like watching a man playing against boys. Hopefully he can now do something a bit similar in the Premier League. If he doesn't then at least he knows he could enjoy a decent future in La Liga.
Edwards has probably got them to pay £2m for first refusal at a price of £25m.


Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4253 on: August 10, 2021, 11:48:12 pm »
Does anyone else think our play sped up whenever the ball got to Ox? Cf. yorky's comment on Woodburn and Origi.





OOS

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4254 on: Today at 08:57:56 am »
His GF gave birth yesterday, which probably explains why he wasn't about.


Crimson

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4255 on: Today at 09:51:09 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:57:56 am
His GF gave birth yesterday, which probably explains why he wasn't about.

Needs his priorities sorted  ;D



Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4256 on: Today at 10:10:17 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:57:56 am
His GF gave birth yesterday, which probably explains why he wasn't about.

Ox celebrated twice, 65 minutes apart. His GF wasn't sure why he was jumping up and down with glee, but Ox explained that his joy at the addition of a new member to the family was irrepressible.





Gaz123456

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4257 on: Today at 10:39:49 am »
Congrats to Ox and Perrie.
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4258 on: Today at 12:53:16 pm »
Congratulations to them.  :D


Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4259 on: Today at 03:47:28 pm »
The child's surname is gonna take up a bit of room

Congrats to them all





