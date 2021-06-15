I think he'd be pretty quality as a false 9. He has that Wenger DNA which is perfect for a Bobby (or replacement) understudy. I think Jota is much better when he does those horizontal runs from wide areas.



He's always had a good understanding with Mo too.



I don't think he has quite the right skill set to be able to deputise for Firmino as such. He was an explosive player - plenty of pace, power and dribbling ability with the ability to find a good pass or finish chances either in the box or from distance. Unfortunately, injuries have robbed him of a lot of those qualities along with probably confidence that comes from playing consistently. If he was to play in the front 3 at all, I'd say he'd fill in on the right which is where he seemed to be played when at Arsenal.It hasn't helped that we also have 4 world class players up front and our midfield needs perhaps players who have a better tactical understanding than he does. That being said, I think he and Naby are very much the contenders for that third midfield spot alongside Hendo and Fabinho. At the moment, I'd say Thiago is the incumbent, and Curtis is the young prospect, but if Ox and Naby can stay in shape and take their chances, then it gives the manager plenty to think about.