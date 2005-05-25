« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Angelius:
What was his injury exactly? It's been so long that I don't even remember what he's recovering from.
Type 2 diabetes based on some posts on here.
Angelius:
What was his injury exactly? It's been so long that I don't even remember what he's recovering from.
RSI from reaching for burgers and chips
Ghost Town:
RSI from reaching for burgers and chips

Wow, I didn't realize I also suffer from an elite athletic injury. Ready to lace up my boots too, Kloppo. Just give me an hour or so cos it's hard to bend and reach my shoes.
Sinyoro:
I am not sure about this guys lifestyle- is he dedicated enough to his trade to sacrifice some of the trappings of celebrity in order to keep himself in peak physical condition?

When his girlfriend says he wakes up to eat junk food in the early hours of the morning, it worries me

Nah man. You missing the most important thing. What does his body language say? We need an expert to tell us if he is fully committed.
Chig:
Nah man. You missing the most important thing. What does his body language say? We need an expert to tell us if he is fully committed.
Don't know about body language, but he's walking, so he should be OK.
