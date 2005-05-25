What was his injury exactly? It's been so long that I don't even remember what he's recovering from.
RSI from reaching for burgers and chips
I am not sure about this guys lifestyle- is he dedicated enough to his trade to sacrifice some of the trappings of celebrity in order to keep himself in peak physical condition?When his girlfriend says he wakes up to eat junk food in the early hours of the morning, it worries me
Nah man. You missing the most important thing. What does his body language say? We need an expert to tell us if he is fully committed.
Page created in 6.451 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.44]