I think Oxlade-Chamberlain may be lucky in that there is the possibility that both Wijnaldum and Milner could depart, otherwise he could have been sold.
If Gini and Milner depart, we have no reliable midfielders who can stay fit. Only Fabinho.
Hendo injury issues of late.
Ox made of glass.
Naby made of glass
Gini - Likely to leave
Milner - Likely to leave
Curtis Jones - Okay so far injury wise.
Thiago - Historically bad but so far so good (bar the dirty Evs doing him dirty)
Fabinho - not injury prone.
Back to Ox - when is he actually back? He's been injured since Sept? I think the club is hiding the extent of his injury.