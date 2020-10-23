« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
October 23, 2020, 10:31:45 PM
While I think Ox is still a valuable member of the squad, it will be a struggle for him to become a regular starter unless he is able to make himself undroppable (when fit).

Obviously with Jota coming in, he will find one route to starting games blocked off to a certain extent. I think both him and Keita will start less games because of VVDs absence as we will go with more workmanlike midfields with Thiago being the creative hub.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
October 24, 2020, 03:34:12 AM
With Fabinho possibly switching to the CB position regularly, there is a midfield slot open up for OX the grab and he should go for it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
October 24, 2020, 05:24:31 AM
When he's coming back?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
October 24, 2020, 11:23:32 AM
While I think Ox is still a valuable member of the squad, it will be a struggle for him to become a regular starter unless he is able to make himself undroppable (when fit).

Obviously with Jota coming in, he will find one route to starting games blocked off to a certain extent. I think both him and Keita will start less games because of VVDs absence as we will go with more workmanlike midfields with Thiago being the creative hub.
You've got a good point, I can see him being sold next season to make funds available for a new CB. Hendo, Keita, Fabinho, Thiago and Gini are all ahead of him for that CM spot. Shaq is a better forward option a d I think Jones will take Ox's spot going forward.

Just don't see the player we had before his injury, which is such a pity. Great guy and obviously very popular.

Hope he proves me wrong and goes on to have a fabulous season though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
October 24, 2020, 11:29:32 AM
Thats assuming Gini is still here next season...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
October 24, 2020, 04:36:32 PM
Like him as a player and he seems a good lad too. Just worry that injuries will prevent him from fully reaching his potential. He seems to take a while to regain his form post layoff too.

Just shows our progress though when a player of his ability isnt a guaranteed starter.

Id just love him to have an uninterrupted run from now on to see what he can do.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
October 25, 2020, 09:57:37 AM
Maybe a loan spell for him when he comes back to get his match fitness back. I can't see him getting into our team at the moment unless we get serious injuries in midfield.

Love him to get back to his best with us though - seems a really nice guy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
October 25, 2020, 10:04:57 AM
Maybe a loan spell for him when he comes back to get his match fitness back. I can't see him getting into our team at the moment unless we get serious injuries in midfield.

Love him to get back to his best with us though - seems a really nice guy.

We're playing a game every three days, he won't need to go anywhere to get games!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
October 25, 2020, 10:08:39 AM
Like him as a player and he seems a good lad too. Just worry that injuries will prevent him from fully reaching his potential. He seems to take a while to regain his form post layoff too.

Just shows our progress though when a player of his ability isnt a guaranteed starter.

Id just love him to have an uninterrupted run from now on to see what he can do.

I think it's another Lallana situation.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 10:23:33 PM
Really gutted for Ox, as he would have been having lots of game time recently. Let's hope this set back isn't a career changer, and that he comes back all guns blazing.

Do we have any ideas on a possible return date?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Today at 08:16:38 AM
He needs to have more gaming time to get back to his best.
