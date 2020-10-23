While I think Ox is still a valuable member of the squad, it will be a struggle for him to become a regular starter unless he is able to make himself undroppable (when fit).



Obviously with Jota coming in, he will find one route to starting games blocked off to a certain extent. I think both him and Keita will start less games because of VVDs absence as we will go with more workmanlike midfields with Thiago being the creative hub.