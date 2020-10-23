While I think Ox is still a valuable member of the squad, it will be a struggle for him to become a regular starter unless he is able to make himself undroppable (when fit).
Obviously with Jota coming in, he will find one route to starting games blocked off to a certain extent. I think both him and Keita will start less games because of VVDs absence as we will go with more workmanlike midfields with Thiago being the creative hub.
You've got a good point, I can see him being sold next season to make funds available for a new CB. Hendo, Keita, Fabinho, Thiago and Gini are all ahead of him for that CM spot. Shaq is a better forward option a d I think Jones will take Ox's spot going forward.
Just don't see the player we had before his injury, which is such a pity. Great guy and obviously very popular.
Hope he proves me wrong and goes on to have a fabulous season though.