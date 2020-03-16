« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 426716 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,891
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3640 on: March 16, 2020, 11:18:27 AM »
Quote from: a little break on March 16, 2020, 03:18:11 AM
Loved the video of him and his Mrs dancing up the steps, actually cheered me up today.

yes we played it on loop for a minute. it was pretty funny.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,493
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3641 on: March 16, 2020, 11:26:18 AM »
Quote from: newterp on March 16, 2020, 11:18:27 AM
yes we played it on loop for a minute. it was pretty funny.

The little skip he does as he turns at the top of the stairs makes me giggle (Im easily amused).
Logged

Offline Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,076
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3642 on: March 16, 2020, 11:47:02 AM »
I must have watched it more than 50 times. It's kinda addictive.
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 AM
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Offline Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,491
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3643 on: March 16, 2020, 12:38:07 PM »
Quote from: GunnerParker on March 13, 2020, 07:56:46 PM
His only issue is injuries. But he's become so much better since joining you guys. Never looked a midfielder for us

His issue was he was always a box of tricks and direct running, but he'd end up gassed in the last 30 and his positional sense was pretty dodgy when defending.  I don't think that has changed much, but on the upside he's playing in a much better team now than when he was playing for us - and his pace lets him pass someone.  When he was with us it was always about backing the opposition into their third and his pace wasn't doing him any favours, but now with different tactics he's bringing out that natural mix of physicality as well as skill.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,707
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3644 on: March 16, 2020, 02:08:41 PM »
No idea what this dancing video is that people are on about, but glad to see he's happy
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Insole Petrol

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • What we do in this life echoes in eternity
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3645 on: March 21, 2020, 06:30:44 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 16, 2020, 02:08:41 PM
No idea what this dancing video is that people are on about, but glad to see he's happy


Players will be at home on individual training programmes to ensure levels of fitness remain during this period
Logged
And you can sit there and play with your silly machines as much as you like...

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 04:43:29 PM »
Starting to feel a bit for Ox. Clear hes trying ever so hard despite often not being played in his best position. Honestly think he just needs a really good couple of games back to back to regain that level of confidence, but its very difficult with the level of competition for a spot in the midfield. Hope he keeps his head up and comes through this period and can regain the form from before his injury. Perhaps Hendersons injury will be a blessing for Ox.

Then maybe his thread wont end up sitting on page 4, although perhaps it was hidden here to keep it away from those who love to batter him in half time threads.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 