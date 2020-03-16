Starting to feel a bit for Ox. Clear hes trying ever so hard despite often not being played in his best position. Honestly think he just needs a really good couple of games back to back to regain that level of confidence, but its very difficult with the level of competition for a spot in the midfield. Hope he keeps his head up and comes through this period and can regain the form from before his injury. Perhaps Hendersons injury will be a blessing for Ox.



Then maybe his thread wont end up sitting on page 4, although perhaps it was hidden here to keep it away from those who love to batter him in half time threads.