Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 380831 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3400 on: November 30, 2019, 11:12:23 PM »
Yum.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3401 on: November 30, 2019, 11:15:43 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on November 30, 2019, 10:51:13 PM
OVERSTATED
Oh fuck.... youre right... ;D

Im really really tired to be fair... ;D
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3402 on: November 30, 2019, 11:41:29 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on November 30, 2019, 10:51:13 PM
OVERSTATED

I reckon I could understate it.

Oxlade Chamberlain's injury, or rather 'injury', was a trivial little thing. A wee knock on the knee. He made a right meal of it. Any other player would have been back for the Final in Kiev.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3403 on: November 30, 2019, 11:47:23 PM »
Thought he was very good today. Stuck at it, for me he's beginning to "get" the whole Klopp spacial appreciation thing now. We've got our Ox back I think. Delighted for him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3404 on: November 30, 2019, 11:50:30 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 30, 2019, 11:41:29 PM
I reckon I could understate it.

Oxlade Chamberlain's injury, or rather 'injury', was a trivial little thing. A wee knock on the knee. He made a right meal of it. Any other player would have been back for the Final in Kiev.

We seem to have a lot in the team like that now. Salah gets a caught a tiny bit and he is still limping around, Robertson still going on about his little kick, as for Fab he has been injured for a few days now, about time he got back into training, let's not even mention Matip. About time they all toughened up.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3405 on: December 18, 2019, 07:45:01 PM »
Thought he had a brilliant game, some nice passes and ran at them with the ball for fun.
Onwards and upwards!

Him and Keita ran the game.
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 PM
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3406 on: December 18, 2019, 08:48:47 PM »
Quote from: Hoenheim on December 18, 2019, 07:45:01 PM
Thought he had a brilliant game, some nice passes and ran at them with the ball for fun.
Onwards and upwards!

Him and Keita ran the game.
Really? Didn't realise he was playing til after 40 mins when the commentator mentioned his name and he then gave the ball away

Thought he was poor

Keita though, was brilliant
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3407 on: December 18, 2019, 08:50:07 PM »
Yeah Keita was way better than AOC tonight.  Thought he struggled at times but was still full of energy.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3408 on: December 19, 2019, 02:02:25 PM »
Im just please hes coming through these games relatively unscathed, especially after last seasons injury. A run of games should see him putting in last seasons performances in time
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3409 on: December 19, 2019, 02:17:54 PM »
Quote from: Hoenheim on December 18, 2019, 07:45:01 PM
Thought he had a brilliant game, some nice passes and ran at them with the ball for fun.
Onwards and upwards!

Him and Keita ran the game.

I'm not quite sure I saw the same game.

Thought Keita had the better game but both he and AOC came in and out of the game. It's easy to see that they offer a lot going forward and add a goal threat. However, the balance of the midfield didn't seem right to me. Too easily ran through and seemed to be a lot of 2nd balls we didn't win.

Was that because of Lallana in the No.6? Maybe. 100% because of Lallana? I'm not so sure.

I'd really like to see some game with AOC and Keita ahead of Henderson or Fabinho with a full strength back 4. Only then can you really judge them. Not convinced personally that it's our best midfield set up but would be worthwhile seeing due to the offensive threat it provides.

Thought last night proved the worth of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum in midfield. Not necessarily as a 3 but the presence of at least 1, probably 2, is required to help the midfield function effectively in all components of the game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 08:11:03 PM »
That looked scary...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 08:11:39 PM »
Hope he's ok!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 08:13:11 PM »
Looks to be on crutches. Hope it is more of a precaution and that he's ok
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 08:16:46 PM »
Was really concerned he did his knee there. Hope it's not too bad, looked painful though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 08:16:50 PM »

He needs to use his intelligence more and rely less on his physical attributes, hes still got a lot to learn about when to keep it simple and when to dribble/when to release
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 08:18:27 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 08:16:46 PM
Was really concerned he did his knee there. Hope it's not too bad, looked painful though.

Crutches and a boot already. Hopefully not too bad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 08:23:54 PM »
That was an ankle ligament injury.

Good timing for Minimino to come in ... except for the gelling with the team part.

Lallana and Shaq will have to step up for a bit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 08:24:41 PM »
On crutches and in a protective boot. Fuckin hell
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 08:26:29 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:24:41 PM
On crutches and in a protective boot. Fuckin hell
Standard procedure Id imagine.

Hes on the pitch .. thats quite positive
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 08:26:55 PM »
Hopefully not out for too long.Curtis Jones your time is coming ...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 08:27:22 PM »
I thought it was a head injury??
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 08:27:54 PM »
Please be okay. Such a nice lad. Doesnt deserve what he has gone through
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3422 on: Today at 08:28:25 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:27:22 PM
I thought it was a head injury??
Ankle
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3423 on: Today at 08:28:54 PM »
Quote from: Occy on Today at 08:28:25 PM
Ankle

Bugger...

Completely missed it then.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3424 on: Today at 08:30:06 PM »
Looked a standard sprained ankle job. Four weeks?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3425 on: Today at 08:33:30 PM »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 08:30:06 PM
Looked a standard sprained ankle job. Four weeks?

6-8 wks.

Of course it's all speculation at this point.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3426 on: Today at 08:53:08 PM »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 08:30:06 PM
Looked a standard sprained ankle job. Four weeks?
Pure speculation on my part, but some weight lifting with the CWC trophy while holding Big Ears  might help get him back before the FA final and before he can hold another Big Ears with his other arm. So that he can lift the League trophy with... your guess. Think he will be fine.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 08:55:32 PM »
Thought it was his fucking knee the way he was beating the ground and cursing the gods

Never been so happy to see a twisted ankle
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 09:22:53 PM »
Thought it was his knee at first which wouldnt have been good news. Hopefully itll be a quick recovery as if it was anything serious I dont think they would have let him be walking round the pitch at the end with the boot on.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3429 on: Today at 09:28:49 PM »
please be fine, Ox.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3430 on: Today at 09:32:38 PM »
Just hoping it's his ankle and 4 weeks, 6 weeks, even 8 doesn't really matter, as long as just the ankle
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3431 on: Today at 09:32:51 PM »
Fingers crossed, its not bad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3432 on: Today at 09:53:15 PM »
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
12m
Klopp on Oxlade-Chamberlain: "When he landed he got a kick and rolled over (on his ankle). He feels okay, but far away from being perfect. We will have to see if the ligament is just stretched or ruptured. A big shadow." #LFC #Oxlade

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1208502382243565569
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3433 on: Today at 09:59:43 PM »
hope he isnt out for long but really thought it was his knee when he went down. he seemed to be holding it. any injury is bad but glad its not the acl thankfully
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3434 on: Today at 10:03:44 PM »
Didn't think I would ever say thankfully it's the ankle, I initially thought it was the knee.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3435 on: Today at 10:07:10 PM »
It seems we all thought it was his knee.  Probably because he was holding his knee...

If it's his ankle - no matter how bad (within reason!) - then thank Fowler for that!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3436 on: Today at 10:10:31 PM »
Fuck all wrong with him look at andy lonergan instagram ox bouncing around the dressing room topless with the crutch in the air singing ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ 🤣🤣😂
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3437 on: Today at 10:11:04 PM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 08:55:32 PM
Thought it was his fucking knee the way he was beating the ground and cursing the gods

Never been so happy to see a twisted ankle

Yeah, this. Could barely watch, he obviously feared hed done his knee again. Scary.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3438 on: Today at 10:11:23 PM »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #3439 on: Today at 10:14:17 PM »
