Thought he had a brilliant game, some nice passes and ran at them with the ball for fun.

Onwards and upwards!



Him and Keita ran the game.



I'm not quite sure I saw the same game.Thought Keita had the better game but both he and AOC came in and out of the game. It's easy to see that they offer a lot going forward and add a goal threat. However, the balance of the midfield didn't seem right to me. Too easily ran through and seemed to be a lot of 2nd balls we didn't win.Was that because of Lallana in the No.6? Maybe. 100% because of Lallana? I'm not so sure.I'd really like to see some game with AOC and Keita ahead of Henderson or Fabinho with a full strength back 4. Only then can you really judge them. Not convinced personally that it's our best midfield set up but would be worthwhile seeing due to the offensive threat it provides.Thought last night proved the worth of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum in midfield. Not necessarily as a 3 but the presence of at least 1, probably 2, is required to help the midfield function effectively in all components of the game.