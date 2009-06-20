Only two years ago he was playing semi-regularly for a side on the brink of winning a quadruple. Think he started two of the cup finals (had a stormer in the FA semi v City IIRC) and came on in the CL final. He had a decent season that year and was considered a blow when he got the odd injury - a thuggish challenge on him in the 5-0 at United for example. Don't know where he's gone so wrong that he was a massive flop in Germany last season, where he was bossing it a few years ago.



Mad how quickly a lot of players have nosedived since leaving though, going back to Coutinho. Gini, Hendo, Mane all had a 'mare. Not sure how Bobby and Fabinho are getting on in Saudi but nobody cares either, they may as well have retired.



Maybe he never quite had the head for it, but that Guinea coach ruined his career by forcing him to go to the AFCON injured. He'd had a decent first season for us, was ready to really kick on but he was never quite right after that in terms of his fitness. In reality we should have cut our losses sooner after that.