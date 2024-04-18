« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

King_doggerel

Re: Naby Keita Watch
April 18, 2024, 05:07:15 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on April 17, 2024, 08:13:53 pm
Chapter One in my new book Why You Shouldn't Get Too Excited About Transfers Based Entirely On Underlying Stats And Comparison Charts

Think even if he'd played every game for us he'd have been pretty disappointing given how hyped up he was. Then again, his level dropped for an entire season before he arrived, so maybe we should have paid more attention to that instead of assuming that he was just struggling to motivate himself for a team he knew he was leaving.

i thought he was good in the 2021/2022 season - admittedly i didn't watch him from his leipzig days. but if he had maintained that level his time here would have been a moderate success
xbugawugax

Re: Naby Keita Watch
April 19, 2024, 11:37:38 am
Quote from: rowan_d on April 17, 2024, 08:13:53 pm
Chapter One in my new book Why You Shouldn't Get Too Excited About Transfers Based Entirely On Underlying Stats And Comparison Charts

Think even if he'd played every game for us he'd have been pretty disappointing given how hyped up he was. Then again, his level dropped for an entire season before he arrived, so maybe we should have paid more attention to that instead of assuming that he was just struggling to motivate himself for a team he knew he was leaving.

he was pretty good at redbull and it wasnt all stats and charts. Klopp approved so he must have been a decent character to have passed that test. Or maybe even klopp can be wrong sometimes.

anyway think his next move should be somewhere that is dry and clubs not accountable when it comes to finances. He could just do the bogarde til he retires where he could build a school or upgrade his whole village with his earnings.
darragh85

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 06:51:13 pm
the main thing that surprised me with him was how soft he was.

He came with a reputation for liking a tackle but we never saw it.
Fiasco

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 10:48:42 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on April 19, 2024, 11:37:38 am
he was pretty good at redbull and it wasnt all stats and charts. Klopp approved so he must have been a decent character to have passed that test. Or maybe even klopp can be wrong sometimes.

anyway think his next move should be somewhere that is dry and clubs not accountable when it comes to finances. He could just do the bogarde til he retires where he could build a school or upgrade his whole village with his earnings.

In fairness if you look at the hype before he came you would have thought we were about to sign a prime Gerrard/Kante/Silva hybrid. He was built up to be the best in Europe or one of the best in Europe at absolutely everything it seemed and it was about a sure thing as you could get. Until it wasn't.


I felt that people went overboard when he had a decent game, yet on the flipside people wouldn't give him credit for merely a decent game because they expected more. And the reason they expected more was mainly because statsbomb graphics said he'd be amazing all the time. He was very underwhelming IMO, clearly talented but fragile and couldn't run really and didn't really have great technique on the whole with the ball (he scored a few beauties but often he'd sky shots into row Z or pea-roll them to the goalkeeper).

A bit like Nunez now. Stats only go and take you so far. What happens on the pitch matters even more.
