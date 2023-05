My abiding memory of Keita will be the cup semi vs City last year where he absolutely ran the show and was our best player, looking exactly like what we'd thought he was all along.



Alas, it wasn't to be.



Good luck to him, football is so very circumstantial at times and his always seems to work against him. If that volley in Paris is caught right and goes in, maybe everything's different. Alas, he aimed for Hollywood and hit Blackpool. In some ways that summed up his time here.