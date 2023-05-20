« previous next »
Shame his time here ended without even giving us any help in a season where we struggled badly in midfield.

Bye I guess. It wasnt very memorable at all. The year of hype before he came was the highpoint, downhill from there.
Don't think I've ever been so disappointed with a player. We got so little from him

His performance v united last season was the high point. Thought he had turned a corner at that point
I honestly think people go over the top with the dissapointment angle now. Disappointing was all those players signed in the years before who achieved so very little. Disappointing  was buying players like Balloteli and Benteke who we knew even before they signed, they where not what the team needed. Disappointing was wasting so much on Andy Carroll in a moment of blind panic, because we couldnt keep our best players. With Naby, the only diassapointing part was him being injured, but it came at a time when the club won everything and yes, he actually did contribute to that, as much as some want to deny, sure not as much as was hoped, but he did contribute. And we did all this at a time and in a league that is hard to do it in considering the uneven playing field.

Wish him well in the next stage of his career basically, no idea why its such a thing that STILL bothers some so much!
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 12:25:23 am
Don't think I've ever been so disappointed with a player. We got so little from him

His performance v united last season was the high point. Thought he had turned a corner at that point

We got bits out of him, but those injuries absolutely crippled him. He'd go on a run of 4-5 games where he looked the bees knees, but then he'd be injured for 2-3 months. Clearly a very talented player, but made of glass and when he was bad, he was really bad. Still remember that Real Madrid game in 2021 where he stunk the place out.

I was so excited by him and he was such a coup, but we never consistently saw the best of him and while he did have some exceptional moments, he's going to be known as a flop.
His career with us feels worse because the financial implications of a big signing not working out is much bigger than our direct rivals. In a world where we've had milner on a free, robbo from hull, Gini, mo, Bobby, sadio who have all exceeded their expectations, Many sticks out a lot. Both for his price and injury record. I think he's unfairly criticised for his availability. On the pitch by and large he's been good when played. It's just not worked out for him with us and it highlights how difficult this game is for us with city being able blow £50m on players with virtually no financial consequences.
Each to their own, but my problem with Keita was mostly down to his availability. When he was in the team I didnt have a problem with his performances. The structure of the team (before the system changed) was to win the ball back, protect the defence, and give the ball to the attackers and he mostly did that. The problem for Keita is people had the expectation he would dominate the midfield (which is fair given the fee).
Best of luck, Naby.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 20, 2023, 08:38:15 pm
It will be interesting to see who takes a chance on him (and Oxlade-Chamberlain). Probably on pretty decent wages and it's a huge risk considering his injuries. Still a good age though.

Can see him moving to France.

There's no way anyone will pay him what he was on at Liverpool, even taking into account the costs associated with a "free " transfer
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 12:25:23 am
Don't think I've ever been so disappointed with a player. We got so little from him
It was the sheer anticipation of it that was the killer, then ending up with an anonymous functional squad player.

For me hes a great example of how you can just never quite tell whos actually got it, and who looks great because of the environment they play in.  Like how big clubs keep signing Lukaku.  His numbers from the bundesliga were incredible, but in the end it turns out he was in a place that perfectly matched his skills.
The disappointment is justified. Just read the first 2 or 3 pages. We thought we were getting Europe's next best midfielder, a type that had never been seen before.
We thought we were getting Kante-plus, but it was actually Kante-minus.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:46:47 am
The disappointment is justified. Just read the first 2 or 3 pages. We thought we were getting Europe's next best midfielder, a type that had never been seen before.

Yep.
Pity he never really got going due to injuries. Hopefully he now gets a long period without injury as he deserves some luck.
That back injury away at Napoli was the sign of things to come, looked brilliant in those opening games that season and never captured that level of play ever again for us.

Almighty flop of our PL era to go alongside Andy Carroll.

Also his International manager that first season under us was a thunderc* nt.
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:04:08 am
We thought we were getting Kante-plus, but it was actually Kante-minus.

That was always the issue. I dont want to speculate on why people would think that but watching Naby at Leipzig it was clear even then they were completely different types of players.
Most disappointing signing in recent memory.
Goodbye.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:19:57 pm
Most disappointing signing in recent memory.

Yep. Underwhelming to say the least but I hope for his sake his next move he steers clear of injuries and gets a decent amount of game time.
Glad he's going, would be better replaced by someone who is going to be fit, even if they don't have as much "potential".
Shame he's not been fit so he can get a proper send off but did contribute when available. A bit sad he didnt have the chance to do more but wishing him well in his next move.
The biggest thing for me with Naby (and Ox) is that they'll be more disappointed than we have been that they haven't been available. They would have given everything to be playing week in, week out and not wasting their short career in the treatment room. I wish him all the best at wherever he ends up and hope he has a great career

Never an issue with ability or attitude. Just with availability. No matter what though, he has played his part in every trophy we've won in his time here and I hope he knows that. Will always be remembered as one of the lads who delivered the clean sweep of trophies
It's weird the animosity towards this guy, seems he gets judged on one curve and Ox gets judged on another - both potentially great players who had their top level careers effectively ruined by injuries, it's hardly either of their faults.

I'm disappointed but only in the sense that I genuinely thought he'd go on to be one of the best midfielders in the league and be a game-changing signing for us. It hasn't turned out that way for a number of reasons (not least the injuries) but he was pretty much always good to very good when he did play. Seems to me he was always judged far more harshly than others and tended to carry the can for some of our more collectively disastrous performances for whatever reason. Maybe people never warmed to him and he was never a fan favourite, so he was always an easy scapegoat, I don't know.

He'll be judged in the context of the fee, but on the pitch he rarely let us down and played his own small part in the most successful period of our recent history. I hope he manages to get his career back on track elsewhere.
His game against city in the fa cup semi stands out. He was literally everywhere and didnt give that c*nt Bernardo silva a minute. Its a shame weve not seen that constantly over the last 5 years as hes been injured that much and way too inconsistent.
Complete dud of a signing. When I joined, my username was King.Keita as I thought he would boss it. But he'll be forgotten by most unfortunately.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:34:31 am
I honestly think people go over the top with the dissapointment angle now. Disappointing was all those players signed in the years before who achieved so very little. Disappointing  was buying players like Balloteli and Benteke who we knew even before they signed, they where not what the team needed. Disappointing was wasting so much on Andy Carroll in a moment of blind panic, because we couldnt keep our best players. With Naby, the only diassapointing part was him being injured, but it came at a time when the club won everything and yes, he actually did contribute to that, as much as some want to deny, sure not as much as was hoped, but he did contribute. And we did all this at a time and in a league that is hard to do it in considering the uneven playing field.

Wish him well in the next stage of his career basically, no idea why its such a thing that STILL bothers some so much!

I think it's one of those where both sides of the coin apply. In terms of the fee and the fact he never consistently bossed the midfield that expectations (fair or unfair) suggested he would, then he has to go down as a bit of a disappointment. Yet he certainly played a significant role in our successes of the last few years and as has been mentioned, when he was on point he was fantastic. Can't ignore the "what could have been" factor with his international manager constantly playing him through injury.

Wish him the best going forward.
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on Yesterday at 08:19:38 pm
I think it's one of those where both sides of the coin apply. In terms of the fee and the fact he never consistently bossed the midfield that expectations (fair or unfair) suggested he would, then he has to go down as a bit of a disappointment. Yet he certainly played a significant role in our successes of the last few years and as has been mentioned, when he was on point he was fantastic. Can't ignore the "what could have been" factor with his international manager constantly playing him through injury.

Wish him the best going forward.

Good post - sums it up
Has he mentioned anything about his time with us or just quietly leaving?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm
Has he mentioned anything about his time with us or just quietly leaving?

He doesn't do social media and I can't think I've ever heard him speak in English other than the whole "Naby Lad", "Yes, lad" thing. Maybe he'll make a statement at some point but I wouldn't read anything into it if he doesn't.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 08:09:55 pm
It's weird the animosity towards this guy, seems he gets judged on one curve and Ox gets judged on another - both potentially great players who had their top level careers effectively ruined by injuries, it's hardly either of their faults.

It may be because Ox's injuries were so obviously catastrophic that just being able to salvage some kind of career felt like a courageous triumph, whereas with Naby there were a lot of niggles, random illnesses, kicking grass, getting injured on a team walk that, combined with his shy demeanour, made him seem a bit flakey. Not saying it's right or wrong, just speculating.
Think he could go to Italy, Spain or France and try to rebuild his career at a lower pace and perhaps less profile. Overall, underwhelming player who was overhyped and that lead to a lot of problems I think. I hope can rediscover his best form again.
Wasn't the same since those tweets a while back.

Out of the 26 players we have used in the league this season so far, he comes 24th most played with 294 minutes. He didn't even play a minute in the Champions League.

Made sense to bring someone with his profile, played some great games and some shite ones. Hopefully we can bring in a similar sort of player, who is more durable.
