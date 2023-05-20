It's weird the animosity towards this guy, seems he gets judged on one curve and Ox gets judged on another - both potentially great players who had their top level careers effectively ruined by injuries, it's hardly either of their faults.



I'm disappointed but only in the sense that I genuinely thought he'd go on to be one of the best midfielders in the league and be a game-changing signing for us. It hasn't turned out that way for a number of reasons (not least the injuries) but he was pretty much always good to very good when he did play. Seems to me he was always judged far more harshly than others and tended to carry the can for some of our more collectively disastrous performances for whatever reason. Maybe people never warmed to him and he was never a fan favourite, so he was always an easy scapegoat, I don't know.



He'll be judged in the context of the fee, but on the pitch he rarely let us down and played his own small part in the most successful period of our recent history. I hope he manages to get his career back on track elsewhere.