« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 386 387 388 389 390 [391]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1749124 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,818
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15600 on: May 5, 2023, 09:54:27 pm »
Should name a bench after him.

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15601 on: May 5, 2023, 11:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on May  5, 2023, 09:54:27 pm
Should name a bench treatment table after him.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,458
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15602 on: May 5, 2023, 11:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on May  5, 2023, 09:54:27 pm
Should name a bench after him.


I've been curious to see who will be sitting on the keita for us next season. Strong keita, strong challenge for trophies.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15603 on: May 5, 2023, 11:24:30 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May  5, 2023, 11:20:54 pm
I've been curious to see who will be sitting on the keita for us next season. Strong keita, strong challenge for trophies.
and coming off the keita for Liverpool ....
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15604 on: May 5, 2023, 11:26:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  5, 2023, 11:24:30 pm
and coming off the keita for Liverpool ....
Providing the keitamark for future generations.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,343
    • @hartejack
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15605 on: May 5, 2023, 11:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on May  5, 2023, 09:45:01 pm
Played his part in out winning of pots so will be ever grateful for that. In the Kewell, Smicer bracket of players who you wish could be more durable.

This is fair. He definitely made valuable contributions along the way, during what must have been an immensely frustrating few years for him. Couple of fantastic strikes, and absolutely bossing it away to United too.

Hope he can get a decent move and have a much better time of it somewhere. Hugely talented player who's had terrible misfortune with injuries.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,095
  • Dutch Class
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15606 on: May 5, 2023, 11:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on May  5, 2023, 09:45:01 pm
Played his part in out winning of pots so will be ever grateful for that. In the Kewell, Smicer bracket of players who you wish could be more durable.

Well put.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15607 on: May 5, 2023, 11:35:30 pm »
Quote from: jackh on May  5, 2023, 11:28:57 pm
This is fair. He definitely made valuable contributions along the way, during what must have been an immensely frustrating few years for him. Couple of fantastic strikes, and absolutely bossing it away to United too.

Hope he can get a decent move and have a much better time of it somewhere. Hugely talented player who's had terrible misfortune with injuries.
Likewise, I hope he can rekindle his future somewhere. Sometimes it just doesn't go right.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,458
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15608 on: May 5, 2023, 11:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on May  5, 2023, 09:45:01 pm
Played his part in out winning of pots so will be ever grateful for that. In the Kewell, Smicer bracket of players who you wish could be more durable.
True. But is the glass half full or half empty? If he was available for more games, perhaps he could have contributed to our point tally for the seasons we lost the title by 1-2 points? Or the CL final?

I have a soft spot for Keita because he is so naturally gifted, and I was very excited when we brought him early. But I think he was screwed by Put when he played him for the national team (maybe to test his resolve). Keita never recovered, IMHO. On top of that, our training methods lead to a lot of injuries, head and shoulder above any other team. He just wasn't that durable... In hindsight, we should have looked for an alternative a few seasons ago. We need to learn from this experience and be more ruthless.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,458
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15609 on: May 5, 2023, 11:39:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May  5, 2023, 11:30:58 pm
Well put.
Please don't mention that...  ;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,818
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15610 on: May 5, 2023, 11:42:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  5, 2023, 11:13:16 pm


I was thinking that but then it would be like a failure name, you know, something they couldn't get right.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,867
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15611 on: Yesterday at 12:11:41 am »
Quote from: Chakan on May  5, 2023, 09:54:27 pm
Should name a bench after him.



Change the 'n' to 'a'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15612 on: Yesterday at 12:19:58 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:11:41 am
Change the 'n' to 'a'.
You mean like this. This joke never did get the adulation it deserved.

OnlineDr. Beaker

Re: Remove/Change a letter from a film title to create a new film.
« Reply #999 on: December 16, 2015, 10:16:52 am »
QuoteModifyRemove
On The Bench - it's injury time for planet earth, and they only have one sub left.....
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 555
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15613 on: Yesterday at 12:42:09 am »
Question to Jurgen today. Is Naby available no!
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,362
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15614 on: Yesterday at 12:52:50 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 12:42:09 am
Question to Jurgen today. Is Naby available no!

:lmao

Once he got hooked again at halftime during the woeful performance at Crystal Palace - I feel like Klopp effectively told him that he wasn't going to play again and to "protect" him they claimed an injury.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15615 on: Yesterday at 07:08:17 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on May  5, 2023, 09:40:32 pm
Gone in the summer as a free agent along with Ox according to Fabrizio Romano.

Well, colour me pink, that's a shocker.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15616 on: Yesterday at 09:43:43 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on May  5, 2023, 09:40:32 pm
Gone in the summer as a free agent along with Ox according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bet out physios are breathing a sigh of relief.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15617 on: Yesterday at 10:04:11 am »
Was even confirmed what injury he picked up? Not that it matters, just always been very little transparency over his injuries and recoveries.

Do wonder where hell end up, a move to Frankfurt or Leverkusen would be pretty smart for him.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15618 on: Yesterday at 10:11:17 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:04:11 am
Was even confirmed what injury he picked up? Not that it matters, just always been very little transparency over his injuries and recoveries.

Pulled a heart muscle.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,120
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15619 on: Yesterday at 10:42:38 am »
The conspiracy theory in me reckons Keita has been fit for weeks and the manager has just decided to sack him off after what has been 5 years of frustration and nonsense.

Though Klopp isn't really the type to leave players out in the cold unless they really deserve it. Sakho is the only one off the top of my head that springs to mind.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,703
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15620 on: Yesterday at 10:44:36 am »
Quote from: jackh on May  5, 2023, 11:28:57 pm
This is fair. He definitely made valuable contributions along the way, during what must have been an immensely frustrating few years for him. Couple of fantastic strikes, and absolutely bossing it away to United too.

Hope he can get a decent move and have a much better time of it somewhere. Hugely talented player who's had terrible misfortune with injuries.

Yeah, I was dead excited when we signed him and when he played, he looked like a player unfortunately he just didn't play enough games. I really didn't get the criticism of him just cos he was kept getting injured, it was frustrating for all of us but like you say, it must have been frustrating for him too. Good luck to him wherever he goes.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,362
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15621 on: Yesterday at 12:34:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:52:50 am
:lmao

Once he got hooked again at halftime during the woeful performance at Crystal Palace - I feel like Klopp effectively told him that he wasn't going to play again and to "protect" him they claimed an injury.
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:42:38 am
The conspiracy theory in me reckons Keita has been fit for weeks and the manager has just decided to sack him off after what has been 5 years of frustration and nonsense.

Though Klopp isn't really the type to leave players out in the cold unless they really deserve it. Sakho is the only one off the top of my head that springs to mind.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,575
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15622 on: Yesterday at 12:41:11 pm »
Not sure Keita will play for the club again.

Last time well probably see him is when the players give him a guard of honour at the final home league game of the season.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,887
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15623 on: Yesterday at 12:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:42:38 am
The conspiracy theory in me reckons Keita has been fit for weeks and the manager has just decided to sack him off after what has been 5 years of frustration and nonsense.

Though Klopp isn't really the type to leave players out in the cold unless they really deserve it. Sakho is the only one off the top of my head that springs to mind.

It's more of a conspiracy theory to believe Keita has been fit for weeks.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,043
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15624 on: Today at 05:27:00 am »
Did Sakho get frozen out? Thought he was sold the same summer he decided to play silly buggers.
Edit: answering my own question,  he was demoted to reserves and loaned out in January
« Last Edit: Today at 05:30:13 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15625 on: Today at 05:40:47 am »
Always defended Keita and saw his potential, but looking forward to his time being done here

Hopefully the next big midfield signing lives up to it
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 386 387 388 389 390 [391]   Go Up
« previous next »
 