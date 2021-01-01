Played his part in out winning of pots so will be ever grateful for that. In the Kewell, Smicer bracket of players who you wish could be more durable.



True. But is the glass half full or half empty? If he was available for more games, perhaps he could have contributed to our point tally for the seasons we lost the title by 1-2 points? Or the CL final?I have a soft spot for Keita because he is so naturally gifted, and I was very excited when we brought him early. But I think he was screwed by Put when he played him for the national team (maybe to test his resolve). Keita never recovered, IMHO. On top of that, our training methods lead to a lot of injuries, head and shoulder above any other team. He just wasn't that durable... In hindsight, we should have looked for an alternative a few seasons ago. We need to learn from this experience and be more ruthless.