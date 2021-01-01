« previous next »
Should name a bench after him.

Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm
Should name a bench treatment table after him.
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm
Should name a bench after him.


I've been curious to see who will be sitting on the keita for us next season. Strong keita, strong challenge for trophies.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
I've been curious to see who will be sitting on the keita for us next season. Strong keita, strong challenge for trophies.
and coming off the keita for Liverpool ....
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm
and coming off the keita for Liverpool ....
Providing the keitamark for future generations.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm
Played his part in out winning of pots so will be ever grateful for that. In the Kewell, Smicer bracket of players who you wish could be more durable.

This is fair. He definitely made valuable contributions along the way, during what must have been an immensely frustrating few years for him. Couple of fantastic strikes, and absolutely bossing it away to United too.

Hope he can get a decent move and have a much better time of it somewhere. Hugely talented player who's had terrible misfortune with injuries.
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm
Played his part in out winning of pots so will be ever grateful for that. In the Kewell, Smicer bracket of players who you wish could be more durable.

Well put.
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:28:57 pm
This is fair. He definitely made valuable contributions along the way, during what must have been an immensely frustrating few years for him. Couple of fantastic strikes, and absolutely bossing it away to United too.

Hope he can get a decent move and have a much better time of it somewhere. Hugely talented player who's had terrible misfortune with injuries.
Likewise, I hope he can rekindle his future somewhere. Sometimes it just doesn't go right.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm
Played his part in out winning of pots so will be ever grateful for that. In the Kewell, Smicer bracket of players who you wish could be more durable.
True. But is the glass half full or half empty? If he was available for more games, perhaps he could have contributed to our point tally for the seasons we lost the title by 1-2 points? Or the CL final?

I have a soft spot for Keita because he is so naturally gifted, and I was very excited when we brought him early. But I think he was screwed by Put when he played him for the national team (maybe to test his resolve). Keita never recovered, IMHO. On top of that, our training methods lead to a lot of injuries, head and shoulder above any other team. He just wasn't that durable... In hindsight, we should have looked for an alternative a few seasons ago. We need to learn from this experience and be more ruthless.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm
Well put.
Please don't mention that...  ;)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:13:16 pm


I was thinking that but then it would be like a failure name, you know, something they couldn't get right.
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm
Should name a bench after him.



Change the 'n' to 'a'.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:11:41 am
Change the 'n' to 'a'.
You mean like this. This joke never did get the adulation it deserved.

Question to Jurgen today. Is Naby available no!
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:42:09 am
Question to Jurgen today. Is Naby available no!

:lmao

Once he got hooked again at halftime during the woeful performance at Crystal Palace - I feel like Klopp effectively told him that he wasn't going to play again and to "protect" him they claimed an injury.
