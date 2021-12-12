In the summer with 12 months on his contract? Get out. Hes practically had one season where hes played a sensible amount of games. Hes on big money. Hes just not a player clubs are going to want to spend money on. As a free he might make sense. Which is why theres been zero concrete interest reported despite him very obviously not having a long term future here.
Waste of space. The sooner he is gone the better.Quite possibly the biggest wimp that ever played for this club
Imagine Henderson put in the performance he did today. One of the worst CM performance I've ever seen and the Keita thread is active. Keita time at Liverpool is probably up and given his issues with fitness that is right. But we has never ever IMO played as bad as Henderson has time and time again.
Fucking hell first he might not be his age and now we've got the Sturridge style 'its in his head'
Wonder what they have in common?Never heard it said about Carroll.
Naby played today?
No, but our midfield gave a performance that wasn't their best, so inevitably some focus will fall on other options at our disposal.
Keita isn't an option.
Only RAWK could watch that and have a player who wasnt in the match day squad and is leaving in the summer at the top of the home page
. Im aware of the irony that Im now contributing to the madness
