Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 11:24:31 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:57:26 am
In the summer with 12 months on his contract? :D Get out. Hes practically had one season where hes played a sensible amount of games. Hes on big money. Hes just not a player clubs are going to want to spend money on. As a free he might make sense. Which is why theres been zero concrete interest reported despite him very obviously not having a long term future here.

Never mind this shit. Get your acca pick in
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 11:26:19 am
It just didn't start well imo. I didn't hope much from him after his 2nd season. Unlucky for him and us, the injuries screwed him bad.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 01:56:11 pm
Sad how its gone for Keita. If I was Keita I wouldnt much like that Guinea manager - didnt help him at a time when he really needed to sort out his fitness.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
Waste of space. The sooner he is gone the better.

Quite possibly the biggest wimp that ever played for this club
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 02:29:49 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
Waste of space. The sooner he is gone the better.

Quite possibly the biggest wimp that ever played for this club

Imagine Henderson put in the performance he did today. One of the worst CM performance I've ever seen and the Keita thread is active. Keita time at Liverpool is probably up and given his issues with fitness that is right. But we has never ever IMO played as bad as Henderson has time and time again.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:13:37 pm
Quote from: fallenhd on Yesterday at 02:29:49 pm
Imagine Henderson put in the performance he did today. One of the worst CM performance I've ever seen and the Keita thread is active. Keita time at Liverpool is probably up and given his issues with fitness that is right. But we has never ever IMO played as bad as Henderson has time and time again.

The point is, Henderson has done it in abundance. This waster has thrown away his opportunity here.

You can talk about injuries all you like but I thibk the main problem with keita is upstairs.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:15:47 pm
Only RAWK could watch that and have a player who wasnt in the match day squad and is leaving in the summer at the top of the home page . Im aware of the irony that Im now contributing to the madness
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:16:07 pm
Fucking hell first he might not be his age and now we've got the Sturridge style 'its in his head'
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:16:21 pm
For all the criticism this man gets, I thought along with Thiago, he was our best midfielder today.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:17:49 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:16:07 pm
Fucking hell first he might not be his age and now we've got the Sturridge style 'its in his head'

Wonder what they have in common?

Never heard it said about Carroll.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:19:06 pm
Naby played today?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:28:18 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 03:17:49 pm
Wonder what they have in common?

Never heard it said about Carroll.

Not saying a word!!!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:30:36 pm
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:37:51 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:19:06 pm
Naby played today?

No, but our midfield gave a performance that wasn't their best, so inevitably some focus will fall on other options at our disposal.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:41:24 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 03:37:51 pm
No, but our midfield gave a performance that wasn't their best, so inevitably some focus will fall on other options at our disposal.

Keita isn't an option.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:43:00 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:41:24 pm
Keita isn't an option.

Fair point.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:20:12 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 03:17:49 pm
Wonder what they have in common?

Never heard it said about Carroll.

That's because he didn't have any talent.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:46:55 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:15:47 pm
Only RAWK could watch that and have a player who wasnt in the match day squad and is leaving in the summer at the top of the home page . Im aware of the irony that Im now contributing to the madness
Any time we've lost this season, the Arthur thread has always been around the top of the page. For what reason I'll never know.
