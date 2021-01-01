Who am I to question anyone who has performed at an elite level? I do absolutely hate all the spin and hype that comes around players though in this day and age. That's done for him as much as anything else, the unrealistic hype on his back before he'd even kicked a ball.



To answer your question, you're a supporter who has probably seen loads of football. As a Liverpool supporter it means you've also seen loads of great football.As for the hype and spin try and ignore it. But get out of your mind that such things have somehow "done" for Keita. They haven't. Practically all footballers come to Liverpool with "hype and spin" and it does nothing to affect them. It doesn't make them better, it doesn't make them worse. Jurgen and the new player's teammates do that. So does the aura and mystique of playing for LFC.For whatever reason, Keita was made worse. We all have our theories. I think it has a lot to do with his basic lack of strength and physical courage. The Bundesliga was kind to him and did nothing to expose these weaknesses. The Premier League was cruel. He started well enough. His best sustained spell at Liverpool was in his first couple of months. But he's been on a slow decline since then in a league he's not equipped for. When the Reds are 3-0 up and sauntering Keita can come good. But if there's a bit of a struggle on he's nowhere to be found. Jurgen didn't use him in the run-in two seasons ago when we were scrambling for 4th place, even though he was fit. He was surplus to requirements this season too, despite the fact that Thiago is out. That says a lot.