Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1738341 times)

Offline farawayred

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15520 on: Yesterday at 04:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 03:50:32 pm
To be fair, long haul flights are no joke.
Especially those taken in the middle seats in the main cabin.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline LiverBirdKop

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15521 on: Yesterday at 04:32:34 pm »
This guy is cursed.

Unfortunately for him, he'll probably never play for LFC again. That money will be better spent on a more durable* replacement. I hope*.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15522 on: Yesterday at 04:34:43 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:04:10 pm
Especially now they've banned peanuts.  >:(
Not much use on a long haul flight though is it - not exactly a long read like.
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15523 on: Yesterday at 04:43:40 pm »
Available for his country again but not for usKlopp must be fed up making excuses for hima fraud of a player.
Offline sattapaartridge

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15524 on: Yesterday at 05:26:30 pm »
Its just comedy isnt it. Klopp shouldnt even mention it anymore, just a few more months and he'll be outta here.
Offline Chakan

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15525 on: Yesterday at 05:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 04:43:40 pm
Available for his country again but not for usKlopp must be fed up making excuses for hima fraud of a player.

Klopp didn't play him while he was available for us. It makes no difference now if he's injured or not, to the team anyway. Feel sorry for him getting inured so much though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15526 on: Yesterday at 06:35:09 pm »
Unfortunate that it didn’t work out and these things happen I guess. In terms of assessing how good he was when he was actually fit to play, whilst he did have some very good games, I don’t think Klopp ever trusted him that much. He also happened to be underrated and overrated at the same time.
Offline GinKop

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15527 on: Yesterday at 06:53:49 pm »
An absolute enigma this guy. Was so excited when we signed him, bought into all the hype and stat-bomb charts as much as anyone. "He's like Iniesta and Mascherano in one" they said.

Hand on heart a player hasn't confused me as much as Naby. He's had some decent games for us, but that's it. The hype wasn't his fault at all, that's the unfortunate Twitter football world we live in. His injury record has been atrocious, and I wonder whether he had what was needed mentally.

Who am I to question anyone who has performed at an elite level? I do absolutely hate all the spin and hype that comes around players though in this day and age. That's done for him as much as anything else, the unrealistic hype on his back before he'd even kicked a ball.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15528 on: Yesterday at 07:26:25 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 06:53:49 pm
Who am I to question anyone who has performed at an elite level? I do absolutely hate all the spin and hype that comes around players though in this day and age. That's done for him as much as anything else, the unrealistic hype on his back before he'd even kicked a ball.

To answer your question, you're a supporter who has probably seen loads of football. As a Liverpool supporter it means you've also seen loads of great football.

As for the hype and spin try and ignore it. But get out of your mind that such things have somehow "done" for Keita. They haven't. Practically all footballers come to Liverpool with "hype and spin" and it does nothing to affect them. It doesn't make them better, it doesn't make them worse. Jurgen and the new player's teammates do that. So does the aura and mystique of playing for LFC. 

For whatever reason, Keita was made worse. We all have our theories. I think it has a lot to do with his basic lack of strength and physical courage. The Bundesliga was kind to him and did nothing to expose these weaknesses. The Premier League was cruel. He started well enough. His best sustained spell at Liverpool was in his first couple of months. But he's been on a slow decline since then in a league he's not equipped for. When the Reds are 3-0 up and sauntering Keita can come good. But if there's a bit of a struggle on he's nowhere to be found. Jurgen didn't use him in the run-in two seasons ago when we were scrambling for 4th place, even though he was fit. He was surplus to requirements this season too, despite the fact that Thiago is out. That says a lot.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15529 on: Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:26:25 pm
When the Reds are 3-0 up and sauntering Keita can come good. But if there's a bit of a struggle on he's nowhere to be found.

 ;D You don't half write some nonsense on Naby
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15530 on: Yesterday at 07:46:55 pm »
He will be a regular on Saturday evening Casualty when he finishes with us.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15531 on: Yesterday at 07:49:34 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm
;D You don't half write some nonsense on Naby

I wish I did.
Offline Samie

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15532 on: Yesterday at 08:34:33 pm »
Waste of time and money by us. He had a handful of good games for us.  Won't be missed by anyone.
Offline Zlen

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15533 on: Yesterday at 08:43:17 pm »
I was at least hoping he could give something back this season. Instead its his worst season with us, constant injuries, half time subs and playing like a wet sock. Just meh, cant wait to see him gone and replaced by anyone.
Offline newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15534 on: Yesterday at 08:51:40 pm »
I would not be surprised if he is actually injured  - just the club and Klopp taking any questions about him off the table. He's probably already been told that he won't play the rest of the season (most likely after he got hooked at halftime of that last game a few weeks back).
Offline killer-heels

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15535 on: Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:26:25 pm
To answer your question, you're a supporter who has probably seen loads of football. As a Liverpool supporter it means you've also seen loads of great football.

As for the hype and spin try and ignore it. But get out of your mind that such things have somehow "done" for Keita. They haven't. Practically all footballers come to Liverpool with "hype and spin" and it does nothing to affect them. It doesn't make them better, it doesn't make them worse. Jurgen and the new player's teammates do that. So does the aura and mystique of playing for LFC. 

For whatever reason, Keita was made worse. We all have our theories. I think it has a lot to do with his basic lack of strength and physical courage. The Bundesliga was kind to him and did nothing to expose these weaknesses. The Premier League was cruel. He started well enough. His best sustained spell at Liverpool was in his first couple of months. But he's been on a slow decline since then in a league he's not equipped for. When the Reds are 3-0 up and sauntering Keita can come good. But if there's a bit of a struggle on he's nowhere to be found. Jurgen didn't use him in the run-in two seasons ago when we were scrambling for 4th place, even though he was fit. He was surplus to requirements this season too, despite the fact that Thiago is out. That says a lot.

He definitely can be classed as a bit of a fair weather player, but I think it’s a bit harsh to say he is a player who only looks good when the rest of the team is leading and in charge. Last season he dominated both Kante and Bernardo Silva in the League Cup final and FA Cup semi final, two games which we really had to work hard for. He also was excellent against United in the 5-0, albeit they are shite.

But yes no matter how many flashes of good he ability he showed, he isn’t cut out for the Premier League and also there is no doubt that Klopp still had reservations about him even when he was fit.

Could this be looked at as a warning about not just looking at the stats/taking the word of nerds when signing footballers?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15536 on: Yesterday at 09:12:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm
He definitely can be classed as a bit of a fair weather player, but I think its a bit harsh to say he is a player who only looks good when the rest of the team is leading and in charge. Last season he dominated both Kante and Bernardo Silva in the League Cup final and FA Cup semi final, two games which we really had to work hard for. He also was excellent against United in the 5-0, albeit they are shite.

But yes no matter how many flashes of good he ability he showed, he isnt cut out for the Premier League and also there is no doubt that Klopp still had reservations about him even when he was fit.

Could this be looked at as a warning about not just looking at the stats/taking the word of nerds when signing footballers?

Not sure anyone could have predicted hes not be able to stay fit for long enough spells to get established.  There was nothing in his past to suggest it.

I think the reservations and lack of trust came from that, it was seen too much of a risk to start him a lot of times, for fear hed not last much of the match, and they spend the previous days planning with a particular line up, so thatd become frustrating.

Ill always see Keita as a player who did have the talent and attributes, but no one could have predicted what would happen - that hed just become a sicknote of epic proportions, who ended up being a spare part who understandibly was not trusted by the coaching staff by the end of it all.
Offline Saus76

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15537 on: Today at 12:28:25 am »
A complete and utter waste of time. He's cost the club millions in transfer fees and wages with little return.
Online GreatEx

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15538 on: Today at 03:43:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm
Could this be looked at as a warning about not just looking at the stats/taking the word of nerds when signing footballers?

Maybe. If lack of physical strength and endurance are major reasons for his failure then you'd think some of the metrics would show that, so the nerds should be listened to.  If it was more down to his introverted character then that's one for the "man managers" and "football people" rather than the nerds.

It'd be interesting to learn whether anyone involved in the process identified these weaknesses, and if so why those warnings were not heeded.
Online RedKenWah

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15539 on: Today at 06:18:52 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:43:19 am
Maybe. If lack of physical strength and endurance are major reasons for his failure then you'd think some of the metrics would show that, so the nerds should be listened to.  If it was more down to his introverted character then that's one for the "man managers" and "football people" rather than the nerds.

It'd be interesting to learn whether anyone involved in the process identified these weaknesses, and if so why those warnings were not heeded.

I dont there is any metric in the world that can account for league games in one country versus league games in the premiership. There isnt an algorithm for how a player will be on a cold Wednesday night in Stoke/Sean Dyche Burnley/Huddersfield/some other horrible typical English club.

I think Keita had his uses, he was very good at unlocking those teams who packed their 18 yard box and he could work his way through with his dribbling etc however clearly the issue with him has been lack of consistency. His body has failed him or he has given up or whatnot which overall for a club like us is not of much use to us. A shame but as we know not all signings come good and this can be filed under that category.
