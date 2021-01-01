An absolute enigma this guy. Was so excited when we signed him, bought into all the hype and stat-bomb charts as much as anyone. "He's like Iniesta and Mascherano in one" they said.
Hand on heart a player hasn't confused me as much as Naby. He's had some decent games for us, but that's it. The hype wasn't his fault at all, that's the unfortunate Twitter football world we live in. His injury record has been atrocious, and I wonder whether he had what was needed mentally.
Who am I to question anyone who has performed at an elite level? I do absolutely hate all the spin and hype that comes around players though in this day and age. That's done for him as much as anything else, the unrealistic hype on his back before he'd even kicked a ball.