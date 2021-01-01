« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 384 385 386 387 388 [389]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1737762 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,231
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15520 on: Today at 04:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 03:50:32 pm
To be fair, long haul flights are no joke.
Especially those taken in the middle seats in the main cabin.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,146
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15521 on: Today at 04:32:34 pm »
This guy is cursed.

Unfortunately for him, he'll probably never play for LFC again. That money will be better spent on a more durable* replacement. I hope*.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,736
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15522 on: Today at 04:34:43 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:04:10 pm
Especially now they've banned peanuts.  >:(
Not much use on a long haul flight though is it - not exactly a long read like.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,623
  • Belfast Red
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15523 on: Today at 04:43:40 pm »
Available for his country again but not for usKlopp must be fed up making excuses for hima fraud of a player.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,532
  • @sattapaal
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15524 on: Today at 05:26:30 pm »
Its just comedy isnt it. Klopp shouldnt even mention it anymore, just a few more months and he'll be outta here.
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,302
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15525 on: Today at 05:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 04:43:40 pm
Available for his country again but not for usKlopp must be fed up making excuses for hima fraud of a player.

Klopp didn't play him while he was available for us. It makes no difference now if he's injured or not, to the team anyway. Feel sorry for him getting inured so much though.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,369
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15526 on: Today at 06:35:09 pm »
Unfortunate that it didn’t work out and these things happen I guess. In terms of assessing how good he was when he was actually fit to play, whilst he did have some very good games, I don’t think Klopp ever trusted him that much. He also happened to be underrated and overrated at the same time.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15527 on: Today at 06:53:49 pm »
An absolute enigma this guy. Was so excited when we signed him, bought into all the hype and stat-bomb charts as much as anyone. "He's like Iniesta and Mascherano in one" they said.

Hand on heart a player hasn't confused me as much as Naby. He's had some decent games for us, but that's it. The hype wasn't his fault at all, that's the unfortunate Twitter football world we live in. His injury record has been atrocious, and I wonder whether he had what was needed mentally.

Who am I to question anyone who has performed at an elite level? I do absolutely hate all the spin and hype that comes around players though in this day and age. That's done for him as much as anything else, the unrealistic hype on his back before he'd even kicked a ball.
Logged
JFT96

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,666
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15528 on: Today at 07:26:25 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 06:53:49 pm
Who am I to question anyone who has performed at an elite level? I do absolutely hate all the spin and hype that comes around players though in this day and age. That's done for him as much as anything else, the unrealistic hype on his back before he'd even kicked a ball.

To answer your question, you're a supporter who has probably seen loads of football. As a Liverpool supporter it means you've also seen loads of great football.

As for the hype and spin try and ignore it. But get out of your mind that such things have somehow "done" for Keita. They haven't. Practically all footballers come to Liverpool with "hype and spin" and it does nothing to affect them. It doesn't make them better, it doesn't make them worse. Jurgen and the new player's teammates do that. So does the aura and mystique of playing for LFC. 

For whatever reason, Keita was made worse. We all have our theories. I think it has a lot to do with his basic lack of strength and physical courage. The Bundesliga was kind to him and did nothing to expose these weaknesses. The Premier League was cruel. He started well enough. His best sustained spell at Liverpool was in his first couple of months. But he's been on a slow decline since then in a league he's not equipped for. When the Reds are 3-0 up and sauntering Keita can come good. But if there's a bit of a struggle on he's nowhere to be found. Jurgen didn't use him in the run-in two seasons ago when we were scrambling for 4th place, even though he was fit. He was surplus to requirements this season too, despite the fact that Thiago is out. That says a lot.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15529 on: Today at 07:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:26:25 pm
When the Reds are 3-0 up and sauntering Keita can come good. But if there's a bit of a struggle on he's nowhere to be found.

 ;D You don't half write some nonsense on Naby
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15530 on: Today at 07:46:55 pm »
He will be a regular on Saturday evening Casualty when he finishes with us.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,666
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15531 on: Today at 07:49:34 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:30:38 pm
;D You don't half write some nonsense on Naby

I wish I did.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 384 385 386 387 388 [389]   Go Up
« previous next »
 