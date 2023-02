Got this one wrong. Looked fantastic in Germany, but totally unsuited to this league. Even on his best days he was only OK and has been taken off at 1/2 time more than any player I can remember, which tells its own story. When the chips are down he's a liability. Actually looks like he's mentally checked out now, which is not a massive surprise.



Needs to leave and find his level again. Along with about 5 others.