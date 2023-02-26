The professionals that actually get paid to do this though should be able to figure this out. If you can move Ozil or Sanchez or Lukaku's contract then you could move any of our players. It may mean we're paying the majority of the wages anyway but relatively speaking what's the difference? At least you're freeing up a squad spot for someone that has some use.



This I agree with. What' the point of keeping him on this year if he's hardly going to play and we're going to let him go on a free in the summer. We really need to do a better job of selling players that aren't going to be needed/used. Same with Ox. Why wasn't he sold last summer as well?



Tremendous examples of moving players on there. Ozil was released six months before his contract ended, Sanchez was loaned until his expired and Chelsea are still lumbered with Lukaku. They're also not disruptive players so no real reason to force them out just for the sake of it, particularly if its going to cost the same to pay them off.The whole 'we need to be more ruthless' thing is fine....but its all guesswork. Not really sure what that actually looks like. Because the players people want us to be ruthless with are generally the high paid, injury prone ones. It was the same in the past with the likes of Sturridge and Lallana. All well and good in practice, in reality I very much doubt we've ever had many (if any) offers for either Naby or Ox.There's no real rhyme or reason to it, the problem is if we're not perfect people think we need to be better. Probably point to Nat Phillips as an example. Just the last two seasons I'd say we got good money for Neco, Minamino, Wilson, Grujic and Awoniyi. Every club is gonna have players like Naby and Ox who end up leaving on frees. Once it gets to a point, there's no real reason for them to have any desire to leave when they'll be able to get more money AND probably a wider choice of clubs if they do leave on a free. Just one of those things.