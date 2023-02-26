Thing is Lobo, we've had more useful players like Wijnaldum and Origi, (less so Emre Can, Lallana, Clyne) leaving for free too. The potential that Ox, Keita, Firmino and Milner leaving for free as well. Surely even a small fee is better than nothing? And the wage bill? I dunno.
I guess you can offset that with the value of Bajcetic's emergence, and the bargain price we got Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot for.
From reports, it could be pure speculation, but apparently AC Milan bid for Naby in January, and Klopp rejected it.
So when should we have sold all of these players for a small fee...?
Considering our defensive injuries in 20/21, Gini was about our only consistent midfielder. When should we have sold him? Because as average as he was that season, we still needed him. So what small fee would have made that worthwhile, likely missing out on the CL?
Origi
When should we have sold him, because we probably dont win any trophies last season without him (or go as close in the league). What are they worth...?
Clyne?! He played what, three or four games in two seasons for us because of injury, no? Who on earth is paying money for him?
AC Milan...? All I can find of that is they 'stepped up their interest in Naby'....in February. I'll suggest there's absolutely zero chance that we had an offer for actual money from them in January considering they literally could have signed a pre-contract with him instead.
People still dont really seem to get it. Last summer Messi, Dybala, Di Maria, Pogba, Kessie, Isco, Bale, etc etc etc all ran their contracts down and left. It gives players a bigger contract, a bigger signing on fee and more choice. Its going to happen more and more, we're seeing it again with the ones expiring summer 23 and 24. I'd wager it'll probably happen with Salah when his current one expires and he'll get a monster one somewhere like PSG or Barcelona and we'll have the same debates about why we didnt sell him a year earlier.