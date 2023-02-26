« previous next »
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15440 on: Yesterday at 12:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:33:17 am
He got injured in pre-season didn't he? Pretty sure Oxlade and Keita were both up for sale and got injured. That was the poor planning for me, we weren't ruthless enough earlier in the window when they were fit.

They both should have been sold in the summer right?  If we know they are in the last year of their contract, aren't going to be counted on to play a lot of minutes (especially considering their injury records), they why wouldn't you push to get them sold before pre-season starts?  It's actually really poor planning.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15441 on: Yesterday at 12:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 12:15:13 pm
Which offer did we reject?

I didn't say we rejected an offer.  Clubs don't just put offers in on players without first finding out if said player is for sale and willing to go to that club.   
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15442 on: Yesterday at 12:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:22:37 pm
I didn't say we rejected an offer.  Clubs don't just put offers in on players without first finding out if said player is for sale and willing to go to that club.

Not really how it works nowadays. There is no "transfer list" like there was in the 80s. The power dynamic has changed and players/agents take far more control of the situation. It the player is thinking of moving he'll ask his agent to see what's out there for him and I'm guessing there hasn't been much out there for Ox and Keita. Quite common now for players just to sit their contracts out if they can't get the same terms elsewhere even if their clubs want to sell them. Plenty of recent examples outside of LFC with Ozil, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Drinkwater, Phil Jones, Bale, etc. I'm guessing no other clubs are willing to get anywhere close to the reported 120k a week Ox and Keita are on. And even a drop to 80k a week with 2 years left on a contract means foregoing 4mil each. Who is really going to do that. And we don't want to get into habbit of paying players off. Klopp once again alluded to all of this in his pre-Palace press conference. Not much you can do if a player doesn't want to move on. Maybe agree to a loan to get some of their wages off the books in their final year but otherwise it's really in the hands of the players and their agents.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15443 on: Yesterday at 01:01:23 pm »
If his next club dont tie him down to a pay as you play deal then they need their head looked at.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15444 on: Yesterday at 01:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 01:01:23 pm
If his next club dont tie him down to a pay as you play deal then they need their head looked at.

Depends on a few factors though, which league, the clubs record with injuries, how they manage playing time.

Its been a combination of these kinds of things and others that have hindered things here
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15445 on: Yesterday at 02:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:55:29 am
Do you honestly think that.......?

He's been a terrible signing, considering he was meant ot be a midfield stalwart!

Its a signing that didnt work out.

Way some in this thread are going on youd think he has been a combination of about 10 actually bad sinings made by the club rolled into one.

I just find it really odd, considering what weve achieved as a club and hes been part of.  I get that he hasnt contributed anywhere near as much as was hoped, but we know why that is. Just find the reactions to him bizarre to be honest, when you consider the absoltue shite that has been signed, who contributed the square root of fuck all to the club.

Its just the OTT reactions here that are mad,  theres been a few in the past 3 or 4 days that are beyond bizarre.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15446 on: Yesterday at 02:50:21 pm »
Would not surprise me if his his Date oof birth was not correct.

He looks and plays like a 35 year old.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15447 on: Yesterday at 02:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on February 26, 2023, 11:49:29 am
Hes been a terrible signing for us as he should be in our first eleven by now. Its 53mill down the drain.

He's been a disappointing signing but not one that is a complete write off.

I'm sure he was bought with the aim of him being a 1st team regular and at 28 being the main man in our midfield. That hasn't materialised so in that respect it's disappointing.

On the flip side he's played a reasonable role in us winning 5 major trophies. I think he started in at least 2 finals (WCC and League Cup).

It's one of those. Not a terrible signing but equally didn't hit the heights that we may have envisioned. This type of transfer happens all the time across clubs so it's not unusual. Think Kia Havertz, Jack Grealish type signings. Not terrible, not great but have contributed in some way to winning trophies.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15448 on: Yesterday at 03:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:53:18 pm
He's been a disappointing signing but not one that is a complete write off.

I'm sure he was bought with the aim of him being a 1st team regular and at 28 being the main man in our midfield. That hasn't materialised so in that respect it's disappointing.

On the flip side he's played a reasonable role in us winning 5 major trophies. I think he started in at least 2 finals (WCC and League Cup).

It's one of those. Not a terrible signing but equally didn't hit the heights that we may have envisioned. This type of transfer happens all the time across clubs so it's not unusual. Think Kia Havertz, Jack Grealish type signings. Not terrible, not great but have contributed in some way to winning trophies.

exactly.

Maybe its because just about every other signing in the last 6 seasons has been a hit that it elicits some of these idiotic comments.   Can only think its that. People have really short memories otherwise, or are so young they didnt follow the team until a few years ago!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15449 on: Yesterday at 03:53:05 pm »
Ah jaysis, I think he's been a terrible signing, really disappointed the way it turned out. Let's not try to butter it up.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15450 on: Yesterday at 05:34:51 pm »
Made a significant contribution to our nearly all concurring season last year and was generally somewhere between good and excellent. If you're going purely on form when playing, there was a good argument to say he should have been starting games ahead of Henderson last year. Started 19 out of 51 games across the PL and CL last year and most of the cup games. With Thiago and Henderson fit for the bulk of the season, he did his job as a squad player and started in the CL opener against AC Milan, both legs of the QF against Benfica, the 2nd leg of the SF against Villarreal, and he was warming up in case Thiago couldn't start the final against Real Madrid. He also started the LC final against Chelsea and the FA Cup SF against Man City, and not to mention starts away in PL against Man Utd and Spurs.

But last season was the only one you can really classify a success. In other seasons he had short periods and odd games were he contributed well but that's it really.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15451 on: Yesterday at 06:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:24:44 am
This I agree with.  What' the point of keeping him on this year if he's hardly going to play and we're going to let him go on a free in the summer.  We really need to do a better job of selling players that aren't going to be needed/used.  Same with Ox.  Why wasn't he sold last summer as well?
You've answered your own question with that sentence.

The reasons that players aren't going to be needed/used are usually the same reasons we can't sell them - i.e. they're either injury prone, inconsistent, or simply not good enough (or all 3).

We don't deliberately keep players we don't want - they all have contracts, which means they can stay until their final day if they want to - no matter how much we want to move them on.

If I had a car that was regularly breaking down and which often wouldn't start (and when it did, couldn't be relied upon to go the full distance), then I'd probably want to sell it as soon as possible before it's value is zero. But the main reason I'll struggle to sell the car is unlikely to be my lack of effort in finding a buyer.

I can't imagine the list of clubs looking to sign players like Keita or Ox is particularly long (or if any buyers exist at all), but for some reason, that doesn't stop people regularly posting things like 'We should've sold them by now'. I think all of us already know that - and Jurgen probably does too.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15452 on: Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 06:06:50 pm
You've answered your own question with that sentence.

The reasons that players aren't going to be needed/used are usually the same reasons we can't sell them - i.e. they're either injury prone, inconsistent, or simply not good enough (or all 3).

We don't deliberately keep players we don't want - they all have contracts, which means they can stay until their final day if they want to - no matter how much we want to move them on.

If I had a car that was regularly breaking down and which often wouldn't start (and when it did, couldn't be relied upon to go the full distance), then I'd probably want to sell it as soon as possible before it's value is zero. But the main reason I'll struggle to sell the car is unlikely to be my lack of effort in finding a buyer.

I can't imagine the list of clubs looking to sign players like Keita or Ox is particularly long (or if any buyers exist at all), but for some reason, that doesn't stop people regularly posting things like 'We should've sold them by now'. I think all of us already know that - and Jurgen probably does too.

The professionals that actually get paid to do this though should be able to figure this out. If you can move Ozil or Sanchez or Lukaku's contract then you could move any of our players. It may mean we're paying the majority of the wages anyway but relatively speaking what's the difference? At least you're freeing up a squad spot for someone that has some use.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15453 on: Today at 10:32:54 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm
The professionals that actually get paid to do this though should be able to figure this out. If you can move Ozil or Sanchez or Lukaku's contract then you could move any of our players. It may mean we're paying the majority of the wages anyway but relatively speaking what's the difference? At least you're freeing up a squad spot for someone that has some use.
Not sure why we would want to pay players off in order to get rid of them? The likes of Ozil and Sanchez had become disruptive influences at the club, and getting rid of that toxicity is the main reason why they are moved on.

With Naby I've never seen issues anywhere on that level. Yes there has been some disagreements over his fitness or playing for Guinea but nothing that would cause Jurgen to ask for him to be removed. We all know that Jurgen will get rid of anyone he deems a bad influence.

I'm sure that, if we couldn't sell, its better to have the player for an extra year than to have no1 and still not have the cash to replace them as we'restill paying their wages. The same goes gor Ox.

I don't personally see the issue of letting contracts expire and letting them go for free. Threats to sell don't really work unless you have a club dumb enough to buy your dross. Its a shame Everton hate us so much as they perform that role for the likes of Utd.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15454 on: Today at 10:59:16 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm
The professionals that actually get paid to do this though should be able to figure this out. If you can move Ozil or Sanchez or Lukaku's contract then you could move any of our players. It may mean we're paying the majority of the wages anyway but relatively speaking what's the difference? At least you're freeing up a squad spot for someone that has some use.

;D

Tremendous examples of moving players on there. Ozil was released six months before his contract ended, Sanchez was loaned until his expired and Chelsea are still lumbered with Lukaku. They're also not disruptive players so no real reason to force them out just for the sake of it, particularly if its going to cost the same to pay them off.

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:24:44 am
This I agree with.  What' the point of keeping him on this year if he's hardly going to play and we're going to let him go on a free in the summer.  We really need to do a better job of selling players that aren't going to be needed/used.  Same with Ox.  Why wasn't he sold last summer as well?

The whole 'we need to be more ruthless' thing is fine....but its all guesswork. Not really sure what that actually looks like. Because the players people want us to be ruthless with are generally the high paid, injury prone ones. It was the same in the past with the likes of Sturridge and Lallana. All well and good in practice, in reality I very much doubt we've ever had many (if any) offers for either Naby or Ox.

There's no real rhyme or reason to it, the problem is if we're not perfect people think we need to be better. Probably point to Nat Phillips as an example. Just the last two seasons I'd say we got good money for Neco, Minamino, Wilson, Grujic and Awoniyi. Every club is gonna have players like Naby and Ox who end up leaving on frees. Once it gets to a point, there's no real reason for them to have any desire to leave when they'll be able to get more money AND probably a wider choice of clubs if they do leave on a free. Just one of those things.


Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15455 on: Today at 11:04:38 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:59:16 am
Not really sure what that actually looks like. Because the players people want us to be ruthless with are generally the high paid, injury prone ones. It was the same in the past with the likes of Sturridge and Lallana. All well and good in practice, in reality I very much doubt we've ever had many (if any) offers for either Naby or Ox.
Personally I think Sturridge is good, El Lobo mate.

Sturridge is the first Liverpool player in the Premier League era to score in seven consecutive league matches.

And named alongside teammates Gerrard and Suarez in the PFA Team of the Year.

But yes, of course he's not good as Suarez if that is your bar. Both of us would agree on that.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15456 on: Today at 11:07:59 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:04:38 am
Personally I think Sturridge is good, El Lobo mate.

Sturridge is the first Liverpool player in the Premier League era to score in seven consecutive league matches.

And named alongside teammates Gerrard and Suarez in the PFA Team of the Year.

But yes, of course he's not good as Suarez if that is your bar. Both of us would agree on that.


Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15457 on: Today at 11:09:02 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:59:16 am
;D

Tremendous examples of moving players on there. Ozil was released six months before his contract ended, Sanchez was loaned until his expired and Chelsea are still lumbered with Lukaku. They're also not disruptive players so no real reason to force them out just for the sake of it, particularly if its going to cost the same to pay them off.

The whole 'we need to be more ruthless' thing is fine....but its all guesswork. Not really sure what that actually looks like. Because the players people want us to be ruthless with are generally the high paid, injury prone ones. It was the same in the past with the likes of Sturridge and Lallana. All well and good in practice, in reality I very much doubt we've ever had many (if any) offers for either Naby or Ox.

There's no real rhyme or reason to it, the problem is if we're not perfect people think we need to be better. Probably point to Nat Phillips as an example. Just the last two seasons I'd say we got good money for Neco, Minamino, Wilson, Grujic and Awoniyi. Every club is gonna have players like Naby and Ox who end up leaving on frees. Once it gets to a point, there's no real reason for them to have any desire to leave when they'll be able to get more money AND probably a wider choice of clubs if they do leave on a free. Just one of those things.

That's true in isolation but we've already lost out on fees for Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana & Origi in the last 3 years. Adrian and possibly Milner and Firmino will also leave this summer. And then we have Thiago and Matip's contracts expiring next year. I'd personally say that's too much for a club reliant on sales to fund signings.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15458 on: Today at 11:10:34 am »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 11:09:02 am
That's true in isolation but we've already lost out on fees for Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana & Origi in the last 3 years. Adrian and possibly Milner and Firmino will also leave this summer. And then we have Thiago and Matip's contracts expiring next year. I'd personally say that's too much for a club reliant on sales to fund signings.

What fees did we lose out on, and when?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15459 on: Today at 11:14:37 am »
Thing is Lobo, we've had more useful players like Wijnaldum and Origi, (less so Emre Can, Lallana, Clyne) leaving for free too. The potential that Ox, Keita, Firmino and Milner leaving for free as well. Surely even a small fee is better than nothing? And the wage bill? I dunno.

I guess you can offset that with the value of Bajcetic's emergence, and the bargain price we got Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot for.

From reports, it could be pure speculation, but apparently AC Milan bid for Naby in January, and Klopp rejected it.
