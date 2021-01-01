He got injured in pre-season didn't he? Pretty sure Oxlade and Keita were both up for sale and got injured. That was the poor planning for me, we weren't ruthless enough earlier in the window when they were fit.



They both should have been sold in the summer right? If we know they are in the last year of their contract, aren't going to be counted on to play a lot of minutes (especially considering their injury records), they why wouldn't you push to get them sold before pre-season starts? It's actually really poor planning.