« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 381 382 383 384 385 [386]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1725104 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,682
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15400 on: Today at 01:46:02 am »
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 12:53:42 am
Will go down as a poor buy. Made of glass and just hasn't hit the heights he did at RB Liepzig. Poor at the defensive side of the game as he constantly lets players run by him. I was excited when we signed him, as I'm sure many were.

Probably the worst big money signing of the Klopp era.

Probably ?
Hes the only one who hasnt hit the heights and due to injury more than anything. But he still contributed to a fantastic few years most teams fans can only dream of.  It is what it is, the over dissection of it all is a bit OTT at times!
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • JFT 97
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15401 on: Today at 01:56:58 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:46:02 am
Probably ?
Hes the only one who hasnt hit the heights and due to injury more than anything. But he still contributed to a fantastic few years most teams fans can only dream of.  It is what it is, the over dissection of it all is a bit OTT at times!

For me the big mistake was allowing him the season at Leipzig.

It was a missed season of integration not helped by us watching him smashing it for Leipzig. Personally I think Liverpool may have been just a bit too big for Naby. There is no shame in that.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15402 on: Today at 02:09:18 am »
it just hasn't worked out for him unfortunately, what a disappointment :(
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,486
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15403 on: Today at 02:11:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:56:58 am
For me the big mistake was allowing him the season at Leipzig.

It was a missed season of integration not helped by us watching him smashing it for Leipzig. Personally I think Liverpool may have been just a bit too big for Naby. There is no shame in that.

Yep, I think in hindsight that was a really horrible decision to let Naby stay at Leipzig for a season (and also Divock at Lille).

The player needs to be absolutely proven top top tier and with a granite mindset to make such a transfer structure work. Brings a lot of risk to the success of the signing. Usually not worth it.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online sonnyred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15404 on: Today at 02:40:38 am »
Let's face it, the guy doesn't give a shit. He's running down his contract and his main focus is not getting seriously injured. Anyone who can't see that is delusional. He's a ghost when he plays, and has been for a few months.
Logged

Online KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15405 on: Today at 02:49:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:05:48 am
I'll stick my neck out, I didn't think Naby was as shit as some make him to be (that's not to say he had a great game). I thought that Hendo played worse. Naby got a stupid yellow card and got stuck in in tackles even after that, so he was a whisker away of being sent off. Hence the sub. But he was in these positions because we didn't have midfield... Millie was the only one who can come out with credit, can't fault him a lot. But if we had Thiago instead of Hendo, just one change, Keita would have had a different game. After the change, we looked more attacking with Harvey, but more vulnerable at the same time.
This is facts but unfortunately most football fans listen to commentary who kept drumming on about him not being involved in the game  ;D Yet he got a cheap yellow and still was winning tackles(probably won more duels than number14), while playing as the most forward CM today trying to link up with Salah and Trent. People a page of two ago kept talking about Naby shooting but he’s always a threat as a deep runner from midfield. He was rusty but it seems like he is the only player not allowed to be rusty while Trent is the only player that isn’t allowed to be tired or low on confidence. Hes played a lot of good games that led us to winning trophies…
Logged

Online KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15406 on: Today at 02:49:59 am »
Quote from: sonnyred on Today at 02:40:38 am
Let's face it, the guy doesn't give a shit. He's running down his contract and his main focus is not getting seriously injured. Anyone who can't see that is delusional. He's a ghost when he plays, and has been for a few months.
This is lies.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 381 382 383 384 385 [386]   Go Up
« previous next »
 