Will go down as a poor buy. Made of glass and just hasn't hit the heights he did at RB Liepzig. Poor at the defensive side of the game as he constantly lets players run by him. I was excited when we signed him, as I'm sure many were. Probably the worst big money signing of the Klopp era.
Probably ?Hes the only one who hasnt hit the heights and due to injury more than anything. But he still contributed to a fantastic few years most teams fans can only dream of. It is what it is, the over dissection of it all is a bit OTT at times!
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
For me the big mistake was allowing him the season at Leipzig.It was a missed season of integration not helped by us watching him smashing it for Leipzig. Personally I think Liverpool may have been just a bit too big for Naby. There is no shame in that.
I'll stick my neck out, I didn't think Naby was as shit as some make him to be (that's not to say he had a great game). I thought that Hendo played worse. Naby got a stupid yellow card and got stuck in in tackles even after that, so he was a whisker away of being sent off. Hence the sub. But he was in these positions because we didn't have midfield... Millie was the only one who can come out with credit, can't fault him a lot. But if we had Thiago instead of Hendo, just one change, Keita would have had a different game. After the change, we looked more attacking with Harvey, but more vulnerable at the same time.
Let's face it, the guy doesn't give a shit. He's running down his contract and his main focus is not getting seriously injured. Anyone who can't see that is delusional. He's a ghost when he plays, and has been for a few months.
