I'll stick my neck out, I didn't think Naby was as shit as some make him to be (that's not to say he had a great game). I thought that Hendo played worse. Naby got a stupid yellow card and got stuck in in tackles even after that, so he was a whisker away of being sent off. Hence the sub. But he was in these positions because we didn't have midfield... Millie was the only one who can come out with credit, can't fault him a lot. But if we had Thiago instead of Hendo, just one change, Keita would have had a different game. After the change, we looked more attacking with Harvey, but more vulnerable at the same time.



This is facts but unfortunately most football fans listen to commentary who kept drumming on about him not being involved in the gameYet he got a cheap yellow and still was winning tackles(probably won more duels than number14), while playing as the most forward CM today trying to link up with Salah and Trent. People a page of two ago kept talking about Naby shooting but he’s always a threat as a deep runner from midfield. He was rusty but it seems like he is the only player not allowed to be rusty while Trent is the only player that isn’t allowed to be tired or low on confidence. Hes played a lot of good games that led us to winning trophies…