His performance wasn't great but to imply he didn't try and wasn't arsed is fucking horseshit



I think there's a difference between "not trying" and subconsciously checking out. Coming to the end of a contract with no chance of a renewal will have an affect on the way a player approaches a game, even if the player himself doesn't realise it. Keita himself might think he's trying his best but if his heart isn't in it (which I realise is just mere speculation), then we're going to see that in his game. I personally think we saw it with Wijnaldum too, but it was a lot easier to forgive Wijnaldum because he did great things for the club and was an extremely reliable player. Keita doesn't have enough credit in the bank, so it's more noticeable.I personally don't think he's a consciously lazy player. His attitude could always be worse; at least he isn't doing a Ryan Fraser.