« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1724680 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,641
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15360 on: Today at 09:38:00 pm »
It's such a shame how his Liverpool career has turned out. I really thought he was going to come in and transform our midfield and become one of the league's top players. Constantly injured and when he does manage to get fit so often he flatters to deceive.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15361 on: Today at 09:39:11 pm »
Misses his best friend Mane, can go join him considering his performances lol
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
  • Meh sd f
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15362 on: Today at 09:40:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:38:00 pm
It's such a shame how his Liverpool career has turned out. I really thought he was going to come in and transform our midfield and become one of the league's top players. Constantly injured and when he does manage to get fit so often he flatters to deceive.
Yeah, he's a talented player, and it's easy to see why we bought him. But he just never converted that talent into consistent quality. Frustrating.
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,348
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15363 on: Today at 09:40:17 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:35:49 pm
One of the biggest cowards to wear our shirt. Can't wait for him to leave

Eh?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
  • Belfast Red
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15364 on: Today at 09:40:41 pm »
He knows hes leaving in the summer so why is he even getting a gamedear help his next club such a lazy player.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15365 on: Today at 09:41:09 pm »
A typical Keita performance unfortunately.
Logged

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15366 on: Today at 09:48:53 pm »
Dont think he was lazy, he just doesnt have any dynamism any more, cant run past players or gets done for pace and cant track back.

He is physically done in a quick league.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15367 on: Today at 09:50:58 pm »
Hes checked out.hes off so no motivation.
Logged

Offline Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15368 on: Today at 09:56:42 pm »
I wouldn't even play him.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15369 on: Today at 10:00:19 pm »
A teenager came on for him and we looked better. Says a lot really.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,194
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15370 on: Today at 10:03:00 pm »
We've only seen glimpses of the "Leipzig Keita" in his LFC career.

Such a disappointment.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15371 on: Today at 10:16:51 pm »
Think that's the last start Keita gets for us. Was already struggling to get into the team, but that clanger of a performance will have sealed his fate.

You can see how the injuries have affected him I think. He's much more laborious and sluggish than he used to be. Could also be a mental thing, since he knows he'll be looking for a new club in the summer. Maybe he ends up back at Leipzig once Laimer heads off to Bayern.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15372 on: Today at 10:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:16:51 pm
Think that's the last start Keita gets for us. Was already struggling to get into the team, but that clanger of a performance will have sealed his fate.

You can see how the injuries have affected him I think. He's much more laborious and sluggish than he used to be. Could also be a mental thing, since he knows he'll be looking for a new club in the summer. Maybe he ends up back at Leipzig once Laimer heads off to Bayern.
This is why the likes of Hendo get overplayed. It's very hard to rotate them.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15373 on: Today at 10:59:03 pm »
Why do we even bother?

Honestly, when he starts or comes on and its like what is the point?
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15374 on: Today at 11:02:00 pm »
You wouldn't think he's nearly 10 years younger than Milner.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,194
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15375 on: Today at 11:02:45 pm »
How the fuck has his thread got to 385 pages?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15376 on: Today at 11:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:02:45 pm
How the fuck has his thread got to 385 pages?
Injury updates
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15377 on: Today at 11:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:03:04 pm
Injury updates

Not even updates, as the club tend not to provide them. Just a lot of "where the hell is he now" when he goes missing from the squad for months at a time.
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,237
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15378 on: Today at 11:07:37 pm »
This has turned into one of the worst and most disappointing signings in the clubs history!
And we had quite a few last 20 years!
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,067
  • JFT 97
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15379 on: Today at 11:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:04:06 pm
Not even updates, as the club tend not to provide them. Just a lot of "where the hell is he now" when he goes missing from the squad for months at a time.

I reckon years from now we will find out that Keita is a bigamist and has another secret family in Torquay where he works as a milkman.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,906
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15380 on: Today at 11:15:31 pm »
The absolute fucking state of this thread and specifically this page. His performance wasn't great but to imply he didn't try and wasn't arsed is fucking horseshit. The fucking state of you idiots.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,681
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15381 on: Today at 11:16:56 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:07:37 pm
This has turned into one of the worst and most disappointing signings in the clubs history!
And we had quite a few last 20 years!

Nope, despite the issues, weve still won everything we could win while hes been at the club and hes contributed to that, not as much as we hoped, but he was still a part of it. 

Hindsight is great of course, but last year he actually had a good run in the team where he contributed and played well, I suppose if wed be ruthless, that summer would have been a great time to try and move him, but here we are.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15382 on: Today at 11:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:02:45 pm
How the fuck has his thread got to 385 pages?

Feels like a page for every match missed or piss-poor performance.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline BornRedSince76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15383 on: Today at 11:21:45 pm »
I think Naby always tries, he just isnt that good for us - a slower and less physical league would suit him better.
Logged

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15384 on: Today at 11:24:21 pm »
Think injuries have ruined him, just seems bereft of confidence. We need to replace him with a more reliable midfielder.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15385 on: Today at 11:24:42 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 11:21:45 pm
I think Naby always tries, he just isnt that good for us - a slower and less physical league would suit him better.
He has really regressed as a footballer.

Not creative enough and doesn't score enough to play as a number 10.
Not mobile/physical enough to play as an 8.
Lacks the defensive nous to play as a 4.

You'd struggle to fit him into any team these days.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,067
  • JFT 97
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15386 on: Today at 11:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:16:56 pm
Nope, despite the issues, weve still won everything we could win while hes been at the club and hes contributed to that, not as much as we hoped, but he was still a part of it. 

Hindsight is great of course, but last year he actually had a good run in the team where he contributed and played well, I suppose if wed be ruthless, that summer would have been a great time to try and move him, but here we are.

He was absolutely immense in the FA Cup semi-final win against City.

For me he always looked better when he played alongside his mate Mane.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15387 on: Today at 11:28:25 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:15:31 pm
His performance wasn't great but to imply he didn't try and wasn't arsed is fucking horseshit

I think there's a difference between "not trying" and subconsciously checking out. Coming to the end of a contract with no chance of a renewal will have an affect on the way a player approaches a game, even if the player himself doesn't realise it. Keita himself might think he's trying his best but if his heart isn't in it (which I realise is just mere speculation), then we're going to see that in his game. I personally think we saw it with Wijnaldum too, but it was a lot easier to forgive Wijnaldum because he did great things for the club and was an extremely reliable player. Keita doesn't have enough credit in the bank, so it's more noticeable.

I personally don't think he's a consciously lazy player. His attitude could always be worse; at least he isn't doing a Ryan Fraser.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,194
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15388 on: Today at 11:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:26:51 pm
He was absolutely immense in the FA Cup semi-final win against City.

For me he always looked better when he played alongside his mate Mane.


He's not getting into Bayern's midfield Al.  ;D
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,024
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15389 on: Today at 11:30:14 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:07:37 pm
This has turned into one of the worst and most disappointing signings in the clubs history!
And we had quite a few last 20 years!

Fucking hell.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15390 on: Today at 11:33:33 pm »
Ultimately, when a team like us pays £50-60 odd million for a midfielder, it's so that the player can raise our level and he never quite achieved that. He's been a good albeit inconsistent and injury prone player than can contribute to a team that's doing well but he's never been someone that'd drag you up when you aren't doing well.

When things aren't going well for us like in the Covid season, there's no point playing him.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15391 on: Today at 11:47:25 pm »
Hes shit. He wont be here much longer, but right now hes done.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,067
  • JFT 97
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15392 on: Today at 11:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:29:26 pm

He's not getting into Bayern's midfield Al.  ;D

 ;D ;D

You not watching tomorrow's boxing yet mate.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,194
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15393 on: Today at 11:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:52:07 pm
;D ;D

You not watching tomorrow's boxing yet mate.

I'd rather talk to you about FSG all day than watch that circus act mate.  :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Up
« previous next »
 