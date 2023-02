Everton was a good performance, Newcastle wasn't

Overall our performance hasn't been better with Bajcetic in the team



Why wasn't the game with Newcastle a good performance?We won and kept a clean sheet against a current Top 4 team with one of the best defensive records this year and a cup finalist, and the only team that has beaten them previously was us, 6 months ago, back in August. I believe that the game was managed differently after the red card and instead of going all out to batter them more, the intensity was more than likely reduced because of our aging midfield and with an eye on the CL game.Bajcetic has improved our performance which is why people on various threads within RAWK are doing nothing but raving about the lad. He is one of the few bright sparks to come out of this season. I don't know who in our current midfield squad makes us better if you take Stefan out?