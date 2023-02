We were getting bossed in midfield and he didn't even play a minute. Given what he cost and the expectations at the time, it's damning.



Maybe Klopp made a mistake not bringing him on? We couldn't have been worse. Certainly our forward changes had no impact.Funny he was first choice recently and now he can't get a game when our midfield didn't perform and Thiago is also out.Seems Jurgen is unsure about all our midfielders. Maybe he's just giving preference to the ones who'll be around next year.Keitas injuries have ruined his chance here but its not like we didnít have a chance to address that.