If this version of Naby was playing for another team, we would have zero interest in him.
You could say that about most of our squad.
Most? All of them with the exception of Allison.
Poor first half from him, but then has a storming 15 to start the second and then his sub makes zero sense. We're on top, Wolves are dropping deeper, don't take a guy off that can unlock things for one that is much less good at that.
I just don't rate this guy, sorry. He's done nothing to convince since we've had him.
I guess you are not alone in that view but injuries apart I think he has been asked to play in a team that doesn't suit his talents. He was outstanding in Germnay in teams that used him as an attacking midielder, who ran with the ball, beat people and looked to play others in. He has had to restrict his game with us becoming a disciplined player with a more limited role. I think he was expected to be part of a midfield of him, Fabhino and Fekir whch would have allowed him a freer role in a more attacking creative set up.. Being part of a midfield expected to run hard and close down to allow the full backs to essentially play as wing backs is just not the platform his skills marry in to.
Even aside from that, I find his contributions to have been quite disappointing. Yet to see a game where Naby really dominated proceedings or looked like he wanted to dominate proceedings. He's had some good games for sure, but sadly the consistency and quality have just not been there often enough for me.
The Guinea FA has a lot to answer for this guys stop-start and eventually stalling nature of his Liverpool career. Hes much better than hes been allowed to show but then they carried on playing him when injured in that worthless match.
Hes dominated plenty of games, its also hard to be consistent when you cant play consistently, I think modern day has rubbed out the reality that sports people who can just turn it on at will are few and far between, its part of why the legends of every sport are praised so muchHow many injury prone footballers are super consistent?
That stat about him only completing 90 minutes on 19 occasions for us just sums him up really.
