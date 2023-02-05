« previous next »
hide5seek

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 5, 2023, 06:07:51 pm
Quote from: tubby on February  5, 2023, 03:41:44 pm
If this version of Naby was playing for another team, we would have zero interest in him.
You could say that about most of our squad.


spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 5, 2023, 06:12:13 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on February  5, 2023, 06:07:51 pm
You could say that about most of our squad.

Most? All of them with the exception of Allison.


didi shamone

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 5, 2023, 06:57:13 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on February  5, 2023, 06:12:13 pm
Most? All of them with the exception of Allison.

I'd say Nunez, Badger tits and Ibou also.


groove

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 5, 2023, 07:43:37 pm
Poor first half from him, but then has a storming 15 to start the second and then his sub makes zero sense. We're on top, Wolves are dropping deeper, don't take a guy off that can unlock things for one that is much less good at that.


Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 6, 2023, 12:59:07 am
Quote from: groove on February  5, 2023, 07:43:37 pm
Poor first half from him, but then has a storming 15 to start the second and then his sub makes zero sense. We're on top, Wolves are dropping deeper, don't take a guy off that can unlock things for one that is much less good at that.

We've been doing it for a while now, making a raft of subs on the 60 minute mark even if the players going off are doing great and the players coming on are in atrocious form.


Barrow Shaun

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 6, 2023, 01:37:45 am
I just don't rate this guy, sorry. He's done nothing to convince since we've had him.



Johnny Aldridge

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 6, 2023, 06:33:54 am
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on February  6, 2023, 01:37:45 am
I just don't rate this guy, sorry. He's done nothing to convince since we've had him.

Same. Hes a passenger, through injuries and while hes on the pitch. Hes had flashes but thats all they are.




grenny158

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 6, 2023, 07:35:06 am
Oh for the days when we no longer have to think of Keita as a 'great hope' for our midfield.

He is an average player - exactly what he has been for his entire career at Liverpool, and exactly what he will be until the end of the season.

I have always said - Keita hides on the field and cannot be relied on when the chips are down. Great in the Bundesliga but the PL is just too tough of a league for him.

The reality is that we should have cashed in on him 2 seasons ago instead of persisting .. much like we should have done with Ox.


spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 09:56:01 am
The playmaker in the team was geggenpressing and our fullbacks positioned high up the pitch. This meant the primary function of the midfield was to protect the defence and fill the gaps the fullbacks left. You only have to low at the low return of goals and assists from the midfield. Keitas strengths in Germany was breaking the lines with his dribbles taking opposition players out of the game. At Liverpool, this feature of his game was marginalised because his primary function was block passing lanes and fill gaps in midfield.

Its fine not to rate Keita I just think the system we play doesnt play to his strengths. Also, there is no getting away from the injuries he is injured a lot.

This is a view and balanced critique of Keita in Germany vs his time at Liverpool
https://youtu.be/HehLVApLV9w


number 168

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 11:58:20 am
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on February  6, 2023, 01:37:45 am
I just don't rate this guy, sorry. He's done nothing to convince since we've had him.

I guess you are not alone in that view but injuries apart I think he has been asked to play in a team that doesn't suit his talents. He was outstanding in Germnay in teams that used him as an attacking midielder, who ran with the ball, beat people and looked to play others in. He has had to restrict his game with us becoming a disciplined player with a more limited role. I think he was expected to be part of a midfield of him, Fabhino and Fekir whch would have allowed him a freer role in a more attacking creative set up.. Being part of a midfield expected to run hard and close down to allow the full backs to essentially play as wing backs is just not the platform his skills marry in to.


mrantarctica

  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:34:33 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 11:58:20 am
I guess you are not alone in that view but injuries apart I think he has been asked to play in a team that doesn't suit his talents. He was outstanding in Germnay in teams that used him as an attacking midielder, who ran with the ball, beat people and looked to play others in. He has had to restrict his game with us becoming a disciplined player with a more limited role. I think he was expected to be part of a midfield of him, Fabhino and Fekir whch would have allowed him a freer role in a more attacking creative set up.. Being part of a midfield expected to run hard and close down to allow the full backs to essentially play as wing backs is just not the platform his skills marry in to.

Even aside from that, I find his contributions to have been quite disappointing. Yet to see a game where Naby really dominated proceedings or looked like he wanted to dominate proceedings. He's had some good games for sure, but sadly the consistency and quality have just not been there often enough for me.


RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:56:00 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 12:34:33 pm
Even aside from that, I find his contributions to have been quite disappointing. Yet to see a game where Naby really dominated proceedings or looked like he wanted to dominate proceedings. He's had some good games for sure, but sadly the consistency and quality have just not been there often enough for me.

Hes dominated plenty of games, its also hard to be consistent when you cant play consistently, I think modern day has rubbed out the reality that sports people who can just turn it on at will are few and far between, its part of why the legends of every sport are praised so much

How many injury prone footballers are super consistent?


Red Bird

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:11:08 pm
The Guinea FA has a lot to answer for this guys stop-start and eventually stalling nature of his Liverpool career. Hes much better than hes been allowed to show but then they carried on playing him when injured in that worthless match.


