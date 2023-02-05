Oh for the days when we no longer have to think of Keita as a 'great hope' for our midfield.



He is an average player - exactly what he has been for his entire career at Liverpool, and exactly what he will be until the end of the season.



I have always said - Keita hides on the field and cannot be relied on when the chips are down. Great in the Bundesliga but the PL is just too tough of a league for him.



The reality is that we should have cashed in on him 2 seasons ago instead of persisting .. much like we should have done with Ox.

