He played 90 minutes against Wolves in the cup and 60 minutes against Chelsea 4 days later. So I don't think he's substitution in a game 8 days later had anything to do with sports science/managing his minutes.

Quote

just think Klopp thought bringing Henderson on in place of Keita would improve our chances of winning but it certainly didn't work out that way. We had control of the game before that triple sub.



Well I'm no expert but I don't see how that follows. Players can have their own individual minutes programmes, agreeed between the manager and the sports science lot, and can differ in their needs, even 8 days later or whatever. A lot of our subs seem to be pre-planned ones, though there are also reactive ones.And again, the main point was that the way Keita has fairly regularly (though not every time) been subbed later in games is more suggestive of a physical reason than a 'lack of confidence' reason.This is really just saying 'Klopp got it wrong out of choice'. It's possible; everyone can make mistakes, of course. But I see no reason for thinking that an experienced and successful and knowledgeable manager would 'just get it wrong' when there's a more likely reason: that he was obliged to roll the changes for minutes/injury prevention/sports science reasons.Was there anything about the tenor and character of the game that screamed 'we need Henderson on right about now'? I'm no so sure. We seemed to have them reasonably bottled and just needed to trust that we'd convert a goal-scoring chance or else see out the minutes to get a replay. (Naturally I don't buy any nonsense suggestion that Kloppo deliberately threw the tie because he didn't want a replay).Of course it's a much bigger topic than just about one player. In an ideal world the whole squad would be robust enough to see out full games every time, esp when the situation is favourable and withdrawing them would upset the control or balance that had been established. In many ways that's why most of us who can see Keita's quality nevertheless accept that he needs to be replaced by a more robust player.