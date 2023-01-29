« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1706761 times)

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15160 on: January 29, 2023, 07:08:19 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on January 29, 2023, 03:33:58 pm
You all must have missed their first goal then typical cowardice from keita. Not surprised he was hauled off after 58 minutes. Move him on ASAP.
That wasnt cowardice. The ball went through his legs. Watch again and you'll see it was Bajcetic who was closest but didn't react on time so Keita stepped in for him but it was too late.
Logged

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15161 on: January 29, 2023, 07:30:50 pm »
Was he holding the back of his leg when he went off?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,898
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15162 on: January 29, 2023, 07:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 29, 2023, 06:55:07 pm
Here we go again.

Keita getting subbed before 90 has always been a common thing. It's probably a physical/sports science thing rather than anything to do with manager opinion

He was hauled off during the first half when we lost in Madrid a couple of years ago (the whole team stunk). He was the one withdrawn at half time in the Villa 7-2 horrorshow. When he starts he's usually first subbed off. I think it's fair to say he doesn't have Klopp's full confidence.

That being said he's currently in the team on merit and I think we've missed him this season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15163 on: January 29, 2023, 07:35:00 pm »
Taking him off cost us games this season. Please dont bring on Henderson and Fabinho ever again. If anything bring on CJ or Milly in midfield. Always lose control when he or Thiago come off.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,348
  • RedOrDead
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15164 on: January 29, 2023, 07:38:59 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January 29, 2023, 04:50:00 pm
Lost contol of the midfield when he and Baj went off. Our shape went out the window after the subs.

Notice a theme every time he goes off, we lose control in midfield, everytime he comes on, we seem to get more control in midfield. That could also be a reflection on who hes coming on for or off for.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15165 on: January 29, 2023, 08:07:12 pm »
He looks so slow these days. Far from the player that we bought.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,956
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15166 on: January 30, 2023, 01:27:40 am »
Quote from: Fromola on January 29, 2023, 07:34:24 pm
He was hauled off during the first half when we lost in Madrid a couple of years ago (the whole team stunk). He was the one withdrawn at half time in the Villa 7-2 horrorshow.
That's just two occasions. There have also been plenty of occasions when he wasn't 'hauled off'. Most other players have also had one or two occasions when they were taken off markedly early, or at half time. It happens, from time to time.

But those two instances are qualitatively not the same as the regular subbings towards the end of the game. Also I seem to remember reading that he'd be subbed off earlyish often at Leipzig as well, though I haven't got that data to hand. Someone once described him as a 70 minute player or something.


Quote
When he starts he's usually first subbed off. I think it's fair to say he doesn't have Klopp's full confidence.
No, it's not fair to say that at all. First you'd need to disclude any physical/tiredness/ sports science reason for the fairly regular early subbings. If you CAN disclude those as the reason then you can begin to speculate that there may be a confidence based reason.

As it is you're just doing what you (and many other here) often do: taking what you think and putting it onto Klopp.

If you lack confidence in the player, fine, you have the right to hold that opinion. You don't, however, get to speak that opinion on someone else's behalf.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15167 on: January 30, 2023, 01:40:38 am »
He does keep getting subbed off. The same will happen with Jota and Díaz when they come back. Players who suffer long term injuries need to go through pre season again. He's getting a good amount of minutes considering.

We managed his minutes throughout last season and his availability was great (he missed 1 game in a 10 month period). If we feel we have to do the same again this season to make use of one of our best midfielders then that's just what we have to do, but it may just be while he's building up his match fitness.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,047
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15168 on: January 30, 2023, 06:16:36 am »
People complaining about Keita. As far as Ive seen this season, every time they have brought him on off the bench weve improved and every time weve subbed him off weve gotten worse. And for yesterdays game there is data to back up the eye test.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,551
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15169 on: January 30, 2023, 07:26:41 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on January 30, 2023, 06:16:36 am
People complaining about Keita. As far as Ive seen this season, every time they have brought him on off the bench weve improved and every time weve subbed him off weve gotten worse. And for yesterdays game there is data to back up the eye test.

He was excellent for the most part yesterday.

Worked tirelessly especially in first half.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,348
  • Bam!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15170 on: January 30, 2023, 07:30:01 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 30, 2023, 07:26:41 am
He was excellent for the most part yesterday.

Worked tirelessly especially in first half.

Made the midfield better off the ball, but really struggled when pressed. When he first came to us he was good at beating pressing teams and getting a pass away. A few times yesterday he got caught on the ball.

Still prefer him over any of the alternatives at the moment.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15171 on: January 30, 2023, 11:14:36 am »
He played 90 minutes against Wolves in the cup and 60 minutes against Chelsea 4 days later. So I don't think he's substitution in a game 8 days later had anything to do with sports science/managing his minutes. I just think Klopp thought bringing Henderson on in place of Keita would improve our chances of winning but it certainly didn't work out that way. We had control of the game before that triple sub.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15172 on: January 30, 2023, 11:20:52 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 30, 2023, 07:26:41 am
He was excellent for the most part yesterday.

Worked tirelessly especially in first half.

He is an asset, but I feel that some people make their mind up about him before he even kicks a ball. He has been pretty good whenever he's played so far in what are usually dismal team performances.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,373
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15173 on: January 30, 2023, 11:23:36 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on January 30, 2023, 06:16:36 am
People complaining about Keita. As far as Ive seen this season, every time they have brought him on off the bench weve improved and every time weve subbed him off weve gotten worse. And for yesterdays game there is data to back up the eye test.

Look at what happened as soon as he came off yesterday.  We literally went to shit.

Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15174 on: January 30, 2023, 11:49:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 30, 2023, 01:27:40 am
That's just two occasions. There have also been plenty of occasions when he wasn't 'hauled off'. Most other players have also had one or two occasions when they were taken off markedly early, or at half time. It happens, from time to time.

But those two instances are qualitatively not the same as the regular subbings towards the end of the game. Also I seem to remember reading that he'd be subbed off earlyish often at Leipzig as well, though I haven't got that data to hand. Someone once described him as a 70 minute player or something.

No, it's not fair to say that at all. First you'd need to disclude any physical/tiredness/ sports science reason for the fairly regular early subbings. If you CAN disclude those as the reason then you can begin to speculate that there may be a confidence based reason.

As it is you're just doing what you (and many other here) often do: taking what you think and putting it onto Klopp.

If you lack confidence in the player, fine, you have the right to hold that opinion. You don't, however, get to speak that opinion on someone else's behalf.

Thank you for this. I havent actually seen the word disclude used properly in a sentence before.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,713
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15175 on: January 30, 2023, 12:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 30, 2023, 11:23:36 am
Look at what happened as soon as he came off yesterday.  We literally went to shit.



Went to shit defensively, but that diagram suggests we'd been shit going forward for 30 minutes so in that sense you can understand why changes were made.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15176 on: January 30, 2023, 12:42:40 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on January 29, 2023, 06:41:40 pm
For a midfielde he doesn't half go missing alot. I know he pressed well and played a few good passes. I like to see some comparison to our other midfielders but it does seem like he gives the ball away an awful lot.

For yesterday:

Keita attempted 25 passes, including 2 crosses (which inherently have a lower % rate), with an 80% success rate (and 1 key pass); had 1 dribble (successful), was fouled twice.  Was dispossed 2 times.
Thiago attempted 39 passes, including 0 crosses, with a 76.9% success rate (and 0 key passes); had 2 dribbles (1 successful), was fouled once.
Bajctetic attempted 32 passes, including 0 crosses, with an 84.4% success rate (and 0 key passes); had 1 dribble,  and was fouled once.

So Keita "gave" the ball away 5 times with misplaced passes (including the 2 crosses), and twice being dispossed; Thiago gave the ball away 9 times with mis placed passes and had an unsuccessful dribble; Bajctetic gave the ball away 5 times with misplaced passes, and had an unsuccessful  dribble.  So no, he didn't give the ball away any more than the other midfielders - especially given the harder nature of his passes he did miss on (2 of the 5 being balls into the box). 
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,956
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15177 on: January 30, 2023, 12:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on January 30, 2023, 11:14:36 am
He played 90 minutes against Wolves in the cup and 60 minutes against Chelsea 4 days later. So I don't think he's substitution in a game 8 days later had anything to do with sports science/managing his minutes.
Well I'm no expert but I don't see how that follows. Players can have their own individual minutes programmes, agreeed between the manager and the sports science lot, and can differ in their needs, even 8 days later or whatever. A lot of our subs seem to be pre-planned ones, though there are also reactive ones.

And again, the main point was that the way Keita has fairly regularly (though not every time) been subbed later in games is more suggestive of a physical reason than a 'lack of confidence' reason.

Quote
just think Klopp thought bringing Henderson on in place of Keita would improve our chances of winning but it certainly didn't work out that way. We had control of the game before that triple sub.
This is really just saying 'Klopp got it wrong out of choice'. It's possible; everyone can make mistakes, of course. But I see no reason for thinking that an experienced and successful and knowledgeable manager would 'just get it wrong' when there's a more likely reason: that he was obliged to roll the changes for minutes/injury prevention/sports science reasons.

Was there anything about the tenor and character of the game that screamed 'we need Henderson on right about now'? I'm no so sure. We seemed to have them reasonably bottled and just needed to trust that we'd convert a goal-scoring chance or else see out the minutes to get a replay. (Naturally I don't buy any nonsense suggestion that Kloppo deliberately threw the tie because he didn't want a replay).

Of course it's a much bigger topic than just about one player. In an ideal world the whole squad would be robust enough to see out full games every time, esp when the situation is favourable and withdrawing them would upset the control or balance that had been established. In many ways that's why most of us who can see Keita's quality nevertheless accept that he needs to be replaced by a more robust player.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,373
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15178 on: January 30, 2023, 01:06:38 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 30, 2023, 12:26:20 pm
Went to shit defensively, but that diagram suggests we'd been shit going forward for 30 minutes so in that sense you can understand why changes were made.

I don't think the change was made for any reason other than Keita generally only plays 60-70 minutes.  But, the change clearly made us much much worse defensively and did not make us any better going forward. 
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15179 on: January 30, 2023, 01:50:05 pm »
the managing minutes thing works both for the player going off (Naby) and the one replacing him (Hendo).

both need their minutes managed - Keita coz he's not 100% fit and Hendo coz he's (as he's admitted) knackered so his energy/stamina levels needs to be brought back slowly.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15180 on: January 30, 2023, 01:51:12 pm »
Think Klopp might also want to keep Keita available as a starting option as much as possible
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15181 on: January 30, 2023, 01:53:39 pm »
The least of our problems right now.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15182 on: January 30, 2023, 02:05:09 pm »
If you didnt know about the fee or any of the drama surrounding him, and just watched our midfielders for what they do on the pitch, itd be impossible to say he isnt the best one right now.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,047
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15183 on: January 30, 2023, 02:14:58 pm »
I think Keita and Thiago are being managed especially with Madrid looming.
Logged

Offline Szemerényi

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
  • We all ride the red and white gallop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15184 on: January 30, 2023, 02:47:31 pm »
Did great work off the ball, created Harvey's goal and the 1 on 1 for Salah, two incredible actions, but people are still tearing into him. Some fans will never give him his due respect no matter how well he plays. I'm honestly not sure what people are missing from his performance yesterday?
« Last Edit: January 30, 2023, 02:51:56 pm by Szemerényi »
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,560
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15185 on: January 30, 2023, 03:43:04 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January 30, 2023, 02:14:58 pm
I think Keita and Thiago are being managed especially with Madrid looming.

Cue the midfield being Milner - Fabinho - Hendo.. A hark back to the Milner - Gini - Hendo CL away days! :)
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 441
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15186 on: January 30, 2023, 06:08:21 pm »
In my opinion, Kieta gives the ball away way too much, we are so vulnerable to a counter lately, that that kind of error is really bad for Liverpool. Hes one of the worst players for giving away the ball, or taking too long to pass... Hes a liability now more than most in that midfield..
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,373
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15187 on: January 30, 2023, 10:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on January 30, 2023, 06:08:21 pm
In my opinion, Kieta gives the ball away way too much, we are so vulnerable to a counter lately, that that kind of error is really bad for Liverpool. Hes one of the worst players for giving away the ball, or taking too long to pass... Hes a liability now more than most in that midfield..

Quote from: Scottymuser on January 30, 2023, 12:42:40 pm
For yesterday:

Keita attempted 25 passes, including 2 crosses (which inherently have a lower % rate), with an 80% success rate (and 1 key pass); had 1 dribble (successful), was fouled twice.  Was dispossed 2 times.
Thiago attempted 39 passes, including 0 crosses, with a 76.9% success rate (and 0 key passes); had 2 dribbles (1 successful), was fouled once.
Bajctetic attempted 32 passes, including 0 crosses, with an 84.4% success rate (and 0 key passes); had 1 dribble,  and was fouled once.

So Keita "gave" the ball away 5 times with misplaced passes (including the 2 crosses), and twice being dispossed; Thiago gave the ball away 9 times with mis placed passes and had an unsuccessful dribble; Bajctetic gave the ball away 5 times with misplaced passes, and had an unsuccessful  dribble.  So no, he didn't give the ball away any more than the other midfielders - especially given the harder nature of his passes he did miss on (2 of the 5 being balls into the box).
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 441
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15188 on: January 30, 2023, 10:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 30, 2023, 10:10:03 pm


Fair enough, he lost the ball less than other players, yesterday.
Thiago was actually poor yesterday too, and Bajctetic is in at the deep end a bit.. my feeling over the last while is that Kieta has tended to lose or misplace the ball more than others, one game does not provide form over time. But if it is the case that statistically Kieta has lost the ball less than the rest, well I accept that, although any argument that the midfield (any of them) have been good this season would be hard to support.

Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • You can count on Jürgen Norbert Klopp
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15189 on: January 30, 2023, 11:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on January 30, 2023, 06:08:21 pm
In my opinion, Kieta gives the ball away way too much, we are so vulnerable to a counter lately, that that kind of error is really bad for Liverpool. Hes one of the worst players for giving away the ball, or taking too long to pass... Hes a liability now more than most in that midfield..

Since the 0-3 against we got better in not getting counter attacked all the time, conceded 2 goals in 3 games and guess who started in all 3 of them?

But let me know, who would you like to start instead of him?

Keita is one of our best midfielders and for sure better in comparison to Fab, Hendo, Ox...
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15190 on: Yesterday at 09:35:59 am »
Quote from: Realgman on January 30, 2023, 06:08:21 pm
In my opinion, Kieta gives the ball away way too much, we are so vulnerable to a counter lately, that that kind of error is really bad for Liverpool. Hes one of the worst players for giving away the ball, or taking too long to pass... Hes a liability now more than most in that midfield..

Consistently awful takes in this thread for years. If you don't see what Keita brings to this midfield, particularly in light of other midfield performances, you don't understand football.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,061
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15191 on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 am »
He played pretty well, gave Bajčetić some cover, fed Gakpo, Elliot and Mo with enough balls to give them something to work with and was in general much more productive and purposeful than for example Thiago.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 441
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15192 on: Yesterday at 05:13:05 pm »
in light of other midfield performances, which are?
And there's no need for the patronising "you don't understand football"
do I presume you have this understanding, but at the most superior level?


Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:35:59 am
Consistently awful takes in this thread for years. If you don't see what Keita brings to this midfield, particularly in light of other midfield performances, you don't understand football.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 441
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15193 on: Yesterday at 05:17:56 pm »
Hes one of our only remaining functioning midfielders.. thats it.
And as to who i would like to see start ahead of him, someone bought in to improve the ailing midfield, one of which is Kieta..
But that's just my opinion.
comparing what is bad now  with what is just as bad doesn't negate the initial assessment of bad..

Quote from: Le Westalero on January 30, 2023, 11:16:30 pm
Since the 0-3 against we got better in not getting counter attacked all the time, conceded 2 goals in 3 games and guess who started in all 3 of them?

But let me know, who would you like to start instead of him?

Keita is one of our best midfielders and for sure better in comparison to Fab, Hendo, Ox...
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,652
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15194 on: Yesterday at 07:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:35:59 am
If you don't see what Keita brings to this midfield, particularly in light of other midfield performances, you don't understand football.

There it is... ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15195 on: Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 05:13:05 pm
in light of other midfield performances, which are?
And there's no need for the patronising "you don't understand football"
do I presume you have this understanding, but at the most superior level?

Most of our games this year and most of Fabinho and Hendersons performances. In light of those performances Keita is an obvious upgrade right now. And if you dont see the extra stability and control we get with him in the team then you dont understand what youre watching when you watch us :)
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,903
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15196 on: Today at 02:24:32 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm
Most of our games this year and most of Fabinho and Hendersons performances. In light of those performances Keita is an obvious upgrade right now. And if you dont see the extra stability and control we get with him in the team then you dont understand what youre watching when you watch us :)

There it is again, just in many more words!  ;D
Logged

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15197 on: Today at 03:11:45 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on January 29, 2023, 03:33:58 pm
You all must have missed their first goal then typical cowardice from keita. Not surprised he was hauled off after 58 minutes. Move him on ASAP.

He isn't even the closest to the man on the edge of the box, 99/100 he would have blocked the shot. It's a complete fluke of a goal and to hold him responsible just makes you look unhinged.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Up
« previous next »
 