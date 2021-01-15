This popped up on my Twitter feed so it may well be wrong. He does seem to have played far fewer minutes than he could have but theres also the hidden question when hes on the bench, is he actually fit to play significant minutes in this game?



People have been using this as a reason he hasn't been playing since the season restarted a month ago and then he goes and plays 90 minutes yesterday. I just think Klopp prefers Henderson which to me seems strange based on what we have been seeing on the pitch since the beginning of last season from both of them. We have Naby for a few more months and right now he gets in our strongest 11 if you put all other matters to one side. With Champions League football at stake, we should be making unbiased football decisions to help us get the best results.