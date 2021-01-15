« previous next »
Offline BCCC

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15040 on: Yesterday at 08:57:39 am »
Positive performance last night, needs to build on that.
Offline joezydudek

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15041 on: Yesterday at 11:18:35 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 08:47:08 am
He played alright in a fashion but shouldn't be there going forward, we have to be more ruthless. We need someone who gets stuck in and I know he is fragile and scared of more injuries but he pulled out of at least one tackle last night. We have kept  too many players past their best and we need to stop.

He shouldn't be there going forward because we should sign midfielders who are more likely to be regularly available, but right now there's no doubt he's one of the best three options we've got.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15042 on: Yesterday at 11:26:33 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 08:47:08 am
He played alright in a fashion but shouldn't be there going forward, we have to be more ruthless. We need someone who gets stuck in and I know he is fragile and scared of more injuries but he pulled out of at least one tackle last night. We have kept  too many players past their best and we need to stop.

Don't remember this but if true the fact he was close enough to make a tackle means he's immediately better than Fabinho
Offline Redman78

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15043 on: Yesterday at 11:40:26 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 08:57:39 am
Positive performance last night, needs to build on that.

Can see him being dropped on the weekend.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15044 on: Yesterday at 01:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:23:09 am
This popped up on my Twitter feed so it may well be wrong. He does seem to have played far fewer minutes than he could have but theres also the hidden question when hes on the bench, is he actually fit to play significant minutes in this game?

Or is the fact that he's actually not playing that many minutes allowing him to be fit and available on the bench?

It's a fitness tightrope we have to walk with him, which is a shame.
Online spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15045 on: Yesterday at 01:52:18 pm »
Whatever happens at the end of the season happens but while Keita is fit then you should play him especially when there are midfielders in poor form.
Offline newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15046 on: Yesterday at 02:45:47 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:52:18 pm
Whatever happens at the end of the season happens but while Keita is fit then you should play him especially when there are midfielders in poor form.

That's the dilemma - play him too much and we know he will break down.

Don't play him - and we have a huge midfield problem.
Offline hide5seek

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15047 on: Yesterday at 03:05:53 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:52:18 pm
Whatever happens at the end of the season happens but while Keita is fit then you should play him especially when there are midfielders in poor form.
I'd rather we played the kids who we think are still going to be here in a few seasons time. Pointless getting him ready for his next club.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15048 on: Yesterday at 03:29:55 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 03:05:53 pm
I'd rather we played the kids who we think are still going to be here in a few seasons time. Pointless getting him ready for his next club.

The more he plays the more likely we are to get top 4.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15049 on: Yesterday at 03:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:23:09 am
This popped up on my Twitter feed so it may well be wrong. He does seem to have played far fewer minutes than he could have but theres also the hidden question when hes on the bench, is he actually fit to play significant minutes in this game?

People have been using this as a reason he hasn't been playing since the season restarted a month ago and then he goes and plays 90 minutes yesterday. I just think Klopp prefers Henderson which to me seems strange based on what we have been seeing on the pitch since the beginning of last season from both of them. We have Naby for a few more months and right now he gets in our strongest 11 if you put all other matters to one side. With Champions League football at stake, we should be making unbiased football decisions to help us get the best results.
Online spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15050 on: Yesterday at 04:47:29 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:29:55 pm
The more he plays the more likely we are to get top 4.

Top 4? That went ages ago. For me, its about getting into Europe (but not the dreaded Conference League).
Offline number 168

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15051 on: Yesterday at 04:53:46 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 04:47:29 pm
Top 4? That went ages ago. For me, its about getting into Europe (but not the dreaded Conference League).

10 points behind Newcastle with a game in hand? If we beat Chelsea and confidence gets a boost I am not as pessimistic.
Offline farawayred

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15052 on: Yesterday at 05:04:31 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 04:47:29 pm
Top 4? That went ages ago. For me, its about getting into Europe (but not the dreaded Conference League).
All we need is a good run. We've been on an uncharacteristically horrible run thus far. I'm pretty confident that if we play like we know how, we can get top four.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15053 on: Yesterday at 05:50:46 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:04:31 pm
All we need is a good run. We've been on an uncharacteristically horrible run thus far. I'm pretty confident that if we play like we know how, we can get top four.
pretty much in the same position we were in last year with regard the gap, although obviously for a different place. String a few wins together and it breeds confidence. It'll be tough but it's certainly not a foregone conclusion that we miss out
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15054 on: Yesterday at 05:56:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 04:47:29 pm
Top 4? That went ages ago. For me, its about getting into Europe (but not the dreaded Conference League).

We're still not even half way through the league fixtures. Keep Fabinho and Henderson away from the pitch and we've a great chance.
Offline JasonF

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15055 on: Yesterday at 05:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 03:38:35 pm
People have been using this as a reason he hasn't been playing since the season restarted a month ago and then he goes and plays 90 minutes yesterday. I just think Klopp prefers Henderson which to me seems strange based on what we have been seeing on the pitch since the beginning of last season from both of them. We have Naby for a few more months and right now he gets in our strongest 11 if you put all other matters to one side. With Champions League football at stake, we should be making unbiased football decisions to help us get the best results.

Easy to forget but players who return after a long lay off need essentially a pre season all over again. He's been eased back in and now he's had a full 90 under his belt, hopefully we'll see a lot more of him.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15056 on: Yesterday at 06:29:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:45:47 pm
That's the dilemma - play him too much and we know he will break down.

Don't play him - and we have a huge midfield problem.

Just play him when he's available. Period. You can wrap him up in cotton wool and he still gets injured.

We now just expect him to randomly break down unfortunately, and with our midfield needs so obvious you just have to play him and hope for the best.

Hopefully he has a barnstorming end to the season in an effort to win a bumper new contract either with us or elsewhere. Would leave us with feeling of what might have been, but that would be better than him being useless to the end of the season.
Online LiamG

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15057 on: Yesterday at 06:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 08:47:08 am
He played alright in a fashion but shouldn't be there going forward, we have to be more ruthless. We need someone who gets stuck in and I know he is fragile and scared of more injuries but he pulled out of at least one tackle last night. We have kept  too many players past their best and we need to stop.

He won't get a new deal in my opinion unless he takes a drastic pay cut, So he will be gone in the summer!

But right now, He's fit which means he's a much better option than some of our other midfielders... so he must play as much as possible
Online GreatEx

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #15058 on: Today at 07:58:37 am »
It's madness to give up on top 4 already. One of the Uniteds will have a run of poor form - neither, particularly Newcastle, is as good as their recent records suggest - and the teams from 5th-8th are all hit-and-miss. A five or six-game winning streak - which we're more than capable of, especially as our forwards re-enter the fray - would put us right up there again. So no, I cannot agree with the idea of sidelining the players we expect to leave in summer, especially when there's so many of them. It'll also do the kids more good to play in an experienced team than a youth team getting regularly slaughtered.
