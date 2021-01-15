It's madness to give up on top 4 already. One of the Uniteds will have a run of poor form - neither, particularly Newcastle, is as good as their recent records suggest - and the teams from 5th-8th are all hit-and-miss. A five or six-game winning streak - which we're more than capable of, especially as our forwards re-enter the fray - would put us right up there again. So no, I cannot agree with the idea of sidelining the players we expect to leave in summer, especially when there's so many of them. It'll also do the kids more good to play in an experienced team than a youth team getting regularly slaughtered.