Great 5min cameo last night then made a bad pass and disappeared for the rest of the game.



Did a great job for ten to fifteen minutes, comfortably influencing our counter press more than the starting three managed in their 67 minutes, and then he started to give the ball away a couple of times when the team got desperate, disjointed by many subs and stopped playing their structure. He definitely didn't disappear though. Kept showing for the ball and pressing. Just wasn't as effective later on