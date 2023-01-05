Never been more excited about a signing than Naby Keita. Looked incredible at RB Leipzig, had incredible numbers, and had every credible football writer waxing lyrical about him. Add to that the long chase for his signature and the anticipation of his arrival a year later. Genuinely thought we were getting the future best midfielder in the World. He looked pretty good in his early games, seemed like he had another gear but was only 22 at the time. Five years later and he hasn't developed at all. Injuries have obviously prevented him from developing, and it's a big shame.



His best run in the team was probably last season. He was solid and competent but excelled at what our midfielders under Klopp always have done (until this year), so his performances probably went under the radar a bit. It would be great if he could put a run of games in between now and the end of the season.