He definitely gets criticised for being injured. We constantly have people saying "get rid", "waste of space" etc, things you never see for other players outside of the likes of Itandje, Diouf, Konchesky etc. His performances don't warrant being lumped in with those players and neither does his off the field behaviour (which is exemplary, he's a shy guy who doesn't speak to the media is the biggest thing you can criticise him for off the pitch).



The injuries are the only justified criticism really and he gets lambasted for that, particularly on social media. On here it's a little more balanced, thankfully but some of it can be a bit sinister imo. People seem to link injuries to character, we had it lots with Sturridge too. Nobody chooses to be injured and no athlete is carrying on with a pulled/torn muscle. It's just lazy criticism.



Btw no mention of an injury in the press conference so good chance he's not actually injured.