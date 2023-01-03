Using a pass that resulted in a goal that literally cannot be allowed as part of your argument is what is absolutely mental



You could put the ball on a pinhead from 60 yards away, if its offside, its offside... not a successful creative pass, assuming he can count that on his assist tally as well yeah? All that was created was a stop in play, great finish but it doesn't count



You missed the part about the layoff. The layoff doesn't count because it was a layoff or because it was onto Trent's left foot (the only foot with which he could shoot first time and the foot he'd played a beauty of a cross with to get a goal back just minutes earlier)? Either way, it's mental.The absolutely horrendous takes in here continue to prove my point. If you think Keita is rubbish, and most of the time if you criticise his performances (there's one or two real duds in there but the other day wasn't one of them), you know very little about football. People have basically extrapolated from how injury prone he is, or the two times he was dribbled past against Atletico, or when he got hooked at half term for being awful against Madrid (and he was, but so were the other midfielders) and made those things the entire lens through which they view Keita. It's coloured their whole perception of him and then they make ridiculous posts in his thread.