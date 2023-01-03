He did bring something different when he came on but that is only because of how poor our midfield was otherwise and has been all season. I'd start Naby going forward but only because the rest of them have been so bad and their legs appear to be gone. This midfield could be improved very easily IMO. A lot has been said about our lack of physicality, which is one part of the problem. Our midfielders, Thiago apart, also don't have the technique to compensate for a drop in physicality, Naby included. I believe that is why he has struggled in the premier league. I won't be surprised at all if Naby goes back to the Bundesliga and starts to do well again but at the moment, he isn't at the level we require but on the balance of what our midfield has shown to date, he probably should be starting again.