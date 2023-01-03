« previous next »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
January 3, 2023, 11:04:39 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on January  3, 2023, 08:17:35 pm
Fucking hell. Some people truly live in an alternative reality when it comes to Keita. It’s reminiscent of a Trump’s cabal.
Yeah man, it's just exactly the same as being a fascist - really impressive point. I guess, given his post match comments, Klopp is Guiliani or Jared Kushner?

By the way, unless you have two accounts that person isn't replying to you
Re: Naby Keita Watch
January 3, 2023, 11:18:28 pm
He did bring something different when he came on but that is only because of how poor our midfield was otherwise and has been all season. I'd start Naby going forward but only because the rest of them have been so bad and their legs appear to be gone. This midfield could be improved very easily IMO. A lot has been said about our lack of physicality, which is one part of the problem. Our midfielders, Thiago apart, also don't have the technique to compensate for a drop in physicality, Naby included. I believe that is why he has struggled in the premier league. I won't be surprised at all if Naby goes back to the Bundesliga and starts to do well again but at the moment, he isn't at the level we require but on the balance of what our midfield has shown to date, he probably should be starting again.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
January 3, 2023, 11:33:25 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on January  3, 2023, 08:17:35 pm
Youre comparing de Bruyne and Messi, two of the most creative and productive footballers in world football, to Naby Keita, and you say my post is terrible? Fucking hell. Some people truly live in an alternative reality when it comes to Keita. Its reminiscent of a Trumps cabal.

Naby Keita didnt on the last match, and has never really, create anything even close to those players you mentioned. He had 1 progressive pass and 1 dribble, with 70% successful passes and 6 turnovers. Compare that to Thiagos 14 progressive passes and 4 dribbles, with 88% successful passes and 4 turnovers, and it doesnt look too flattering for good ol Naby, doesnt it? Of course its not a completely fair comparison as Thiago played a full match while Keita only played one half, but still the difference is so notorious that it transcends that. But somehow people will say it was Keita who had us playing more progressively at the start of the second half, when it was clearly Thiago. It was also Thiago the only midfielder who played a successful creative pass yesterday, for Núñez offside goal. And no, a layoff to a players wrong leg isnt a creative ball.

So justifying Keitas egregious sloppiness with the ball against Brentford, because thats part and parcel with creative players, when he created fuck all and most of his unsuccessful passes where easy simple ones, is really wild. Not only that, but trying to pass it as some kind of great performance, is absolutely mental.



Using a pass that resulted in a goal that literally cannot be allowed as part of your argument is what is absolutely mental

You could put the ball on a pinhead from 60 yards away, if its offside, its offside... not a successful creative pass, assuming he can count that on his assist tally as well yeah? All that was created was a stop in play, great finish but it doesn't count
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 12:31:12 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on January  3, 2023, 11:18:28 pm
He did bring something different when he came on but that is only because of how poor our midfield was otherwise and has been all season. I'd start Naby going forward but only because the rest of them have been so bad and their legs appear to be gone. This midfield could be improved very easily IMO. A lot has been said about our lack of physicality, which is one part of the problem. Our midfielders, Thiago apart, also don't have the technique to compensate for a drop in physicality, Naby included. I believe that is why he has struggled in the premier league. I won't be surprised at all if Naby goes back to the Bundesliga and starts to do well again but at the moment, he isn't at the level we require but on the balance of what our midfield has shown to date, he probably should be starting again.

I'm largely of the same mind. By default Naby has become an essential part of our midfield.  An essential part that's rarely available.
 
He's a good player who deserves to start because the rest are quite poor for various reasons. Its certainly not because he's the answer/ future.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:09:11 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January  3, 2023, 11:33:25 pm
Using a pass that resulted in a goal that literally cannot be allowed as part of your argument is what is absolutely mental

You could put the ball on a pinhead from 60 yards away, if its offside, its offside... not a successful creative pass, assuming he can count that on his assist tally as well yeah? All that was created was a stop in play, great finish but it doesn't count

You missed the part about the layoff. The layoff doesn't count because it was a layoff or because it was onto Trent's left foot (the only foot with which he could shoot first time and the foot he'd played a beauty of a cross with to get a goal back just minutes earlier)? Either way, it's mental.

The absolutely horrendous takes in here continue to prove my point. If you think Keita is rubbish, and most of the time if you criticise his performances (there's one or two real duds in there but the other day wasn't one of them), you know very little about football. People have basically extrapolated from how injury prone he is, or the two times he was dribbled past against Atletico, or when he got hooked at half term for being awful against Madrid (and he was, but so were the other midfielders) and made those things the entire lens through which they view Keita. It's coloured their whole perception of him and then they make ridiculous posts in his thread.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:48:31 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:09:11 am
You missed the part about the layoff. The layoff doesn't count because it was a layoff or because it was onto Trent's left foot (the only foot with which he could shoot first time and the foot he'd played a beauty of a cross with to get a goal back just minutes earlier)? Either way, it's mental.

The absolutely horrendous takes in here continue to prove my point. If you think Keita is rubbish, and most of the time if you criticise his performances (there's one or two real duds in there but the other day wasn't one of them), you know very little about football. People have basically extrapolated from how injury prone he is, or the two times he was dribbled past against Atletico, or when he got hooked at half term for being awful against Madrid (and he was, but so were the other midfielders) and made those things the entire lens through which they view Keita. It's coloured their whole perception of him and then they make ridiculous posts in his thread.

100% agree. He contributed to the goal we conceded but we improved as team with him on the pitch. His pass completion is low because he was attempting riskier passes.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 09:00:51 am
He done alright when he came on but ultimately he played a huge part in us conceding the third goal, something that has been massively brushed over by those who push for him to have more of a role.

I'm far from his biggest fan but the midfield has been so bad this season that you might as well play him and get what you can from him as it looks like he's not going to be signing a new deal.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 09:04:05 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 09:00:51 am
He done alright when he came on but ultimately he played a huge part in us conceding the third goal, something that has been massively brushed over by those who push for him to have more of a role.

I'm far from his biggest fan but the midfield has been so bad this season that you might as well play him and get what you can from him as it looks like he's not going to be signing a new deal.

This is where I'm at too. I don't think he is good enough to be in the best XI (challenging for all titles) when fit - but right now he can do a job. I'd definitely be looking to move him on though and get a replacement in. We can't rely on him. That much has been proven. Shame, looked a great player before moving to us and in patches when he got to play for us.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 09:58:43 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 09:00:51 am
He done alright when he came on but ultimately he played a huge part in us conceding the third goal, something that has been massively brushed over by those who push for him to have more of a role.

I'm far from his biggest fan but the midfield has been so bad this season that you might as well play him and get what you can from him as it looks like he's not going to be signing a new deal.


He took a risk in the 85th minute at 2-1 down and even then it took a massive Konate fuck up to end up as a goal. If he does that at 2-1 up we should complain.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 12:31:44 pm
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 09:58:43 am

He took a risk in the 85th minute at 2-1 down and even then it took a massive Konate fuck up to end up as a goal. If he does that at 2-1 up we should complain.

His mistake cost us the chance of getting anything from the game. It doesn't matter if he 'took a risk', he was sent on to do a job and despite doing OK, he made a very costly error which led to a turnover when we were chasing the game. Of course Konate needed to do better, but Keita's mistake is not one to just brush off.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 12:32:39 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 12:31:44 pm
His mistake cost us the chance of getting anything from the game. It doesn't matter if he 'took a risk', he was sent on to do a job and despite doing OK, he made a very costly error which led to a turnover when we were chasing the game. Of course Konate needed to do better, but Keita's mistake is not one to just brush off.

Didn't he just try to take someone on and get tackled? Surely not everything is an error.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 12:43:33 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:32:39 pm
Didn't he just try to take someone on and get tackled? Surely not everything is an error.

We were chasing the game and he wasn't too far into their half. I mean I just find it funny how the wording and narrative changes. If that was Jones for example he wouldn't be being defended by way of 'he was taking a risk so it isn't that bad' or 'it wasn't an error because he was tackled', Jones would be strung up for it.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 01:18:07 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 12:43:33 pm
We were chasing the game and he wasn't too far into their half. I mean I just find it funny how the wording and narrative changes. If that was Jones for example he wouldn't be being defended by way of 'he was taking a risk so it isn't that bad' or 'it wasn't an error because he was tackled', Jones would be strung up for it.

No it wouldnt youre way off the mark any player can lose the ball dribbling in the oppositions half, Messi for example constantly does that, it comes with the risk of dribbling.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 01:52:57 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on January  3, 2023, 08:17:35 pm
Youre comparing de Bruyne and Messi, two of the most creative and productive footballers in world football, to Naby Keita, and you say my post is terrible? Fucking hell. Some people truly live in an alternative reality when it comes to Keita. Its reminiscent of a Trumps cabal.


I was not comparing. I gave them as examples of how stats, when being looked solely at without any context, could be misleading. The bunch of stats you presented about Keita was very misleading. That's why your post is terrbile.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 02:06:04 pm
bloody childish post.  grow up will yer.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 02:15:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:06:04 pm
bloody childish post.  grow up will yer.
You know what? You're right. Fucking it off.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:30:52 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:09:11 am
You missed the part about the layoff. The layoff doesn't count because it was a layoff or because it was onto Trent's left foot (the only foot with which he could shoot first time and the foot he'd played a beauty of a cross with to get a goal back just minutes earlier)? Either way, it's mental.

The absolutely horrendous takes in here continue to prove my point. If you think Keita is rubbish, and most of the time if you criticise his performances (there's one or two real duds in there but the other day wasn't one of them), you know very little about football. People have basically extrapolated from how injury prone he is, or the two times he was dribbled past against Atletico, or when he got hooked at half term for being awful against Madrid (and he was, but so were the other midfielders) and made those things the entire lens through which they view Keita. It's coloured their whole perception of him and then they make ridiculous posts in his thread.

Yeah I wasnt even beginning to touch that shite, excellent lay off and the replay from behind illustrated the space to curl the ball into, very smart lay off from Keita and a shame it wasnt hit from Trent, good chance of at least a potential set piece from it being tipped round the post. You cant watch football through stats ffs, its like the Trent gave away the ball x amount of times shit that was going around for a bit willfully ignoring the high risk passes he executes
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 04:15:46 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:18:07 pm
No it wouldnt youre way off the mark any player can lose the ball dribbling in the oppositions half, Messi for example constantly does that, it comes with the risk of dribbling.


Keita can't do any wrong in the eyes of many, even when the evidence is there that he made a glaring error. It baffles me.




*Keita scores 4 deliberate own goals and gets sent-off for punching the referee in the face* - Ah yes, but at least he was imaginative and was showing passion.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 04:31:45 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 04:15:46 pm

Keita can't do any wrong in the eyes of many, even when the evidence is there that he made a glaring error. It baffles me.




*Keita scores 4 deliberate own goals and gets sent-off for punching the referee in the face* - Ah yes, but at least he was imaginative and was showing passion.

And some people will refuse to give any credit regardless of what Keita does on the pitch.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 07:43:04 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 04:15:46 pm

Keita can't do any wrong in the eyes of many, even when the evidence is there that he made a glaring error. It baffles me.




*Keita scores 4 deliberate own goals and gets sent-off for punching the referee in the face* - Ah yes, but at least he was imaginative and was showing passion.

Nooo he's actually been getting praise for the good work he did and the same people praising have been admitting he made an error too. It's been pretty balanced
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 08:32:42 am
No this cannot be right. Anyone who's been positive about him since Brentford has been ONLY positive, completely ignoring the 3rd goal...

Quote from: spider-neil on January  3, 2023, 08:38:34 am
Gave away a goal but his play was positive. Too many of his teammates were passing side to side or aimlessly crossing.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 08:54:35 am
Keita,Thiago, Fabinho is our best midfield at the moment - As long as they all stay fit
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 09:09:29 am
I thought the two times Keita was dragged before half time was harsh. How many times have midfielders put in the worse performances and completed the entire match? There have also been games when Keita was (for me) an obvious choice and wasnt selected. For example, Chelsea last season (home) when Henderson was pushed out to the left a position he was clearly uncomfortable with. It should be a meritocracy but often times it is not.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 09:16:38 am
Bloody hell, all this arguing for a player who will have set sail in the summer.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 10:45:33 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:16:38 am
Bloody hell, all this arguing for a player who will have set sail in the summer.

We may as well get it all in while we can.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:30:11 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 04:31:45 pm
And some people will refuse to give any credit regardless of what Keita does on the pitch.

That doesn't go for me - I already have stated he done well when he came on and added a calmness and a different option. I just find it cultish.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:39:32 pm
Keiras been overall a big disappointment considering the money and hype he came with. No doubt about that. But when hes not injured hes a good player, sometimes very good. Theres no need to portray him as something else. Now hes injured to often, hes too unreliable with his form too. It just happens, sometimes you feel confident go for a big swing but you miss.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:40:28 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:39:32 pm
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:49:05 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:16:38 am
Bloody hell, all this arguing for a player who will have set sail in the summer.

Do you have inside info? How do you know he'll be gone?

For me he's probably on his "final" warning. If he remains fit from now until the end of the year then it's up to him to prove that he can contribute. He certainly has the talent and if he can stay fit then we'll see what he does. For now he's probably our best option to play with two out of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:50:12 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:54:35 am
Keita,Thiago, Fabinho is our best midfield at the moment - As long as they all stay fit

In theory it is, they can't do that, fairly proven at this point.

I'd start Keita against Wolves, get 60-70 mins out of him but I'd be keen to save Thiago's legs to be honest.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:25:47 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:49:05 pm
Do you have inside info? How do you know he'll be gone?

For me he's probably on his "final" warning. If he remains fit from now until the end of the year then it's up to him to prove that he can contribute. He certainly has the talent and if he can stay fit then we'll see what he does. For now he's probably our best option to play with two out of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson.

I'd put my house on it that he is gone in the summer.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:27:28 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:50:12 pm
In theory it is, they can't do that, fairly proven at this point.

I'd start Keita against Wolves, get 60-70 mins out of him but I'd be keen to save Thiago's legs to be honest.

Hes not training today
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:30:03 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:27:28 pm
Hes not training today
Maybe he was behind the scenes while the pictures were taken, negotiating the new contract extension
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:31:02 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:30:03 pm
Maybe he was behind the scenes while the pictures were taken, negotiating the new contract extension

🤣🤣🤣
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:42:23 pm
Man is injured again. He's been injured more times than my granny and she's in her late 70's with brittle bones.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:47:32 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:27:28 pm
Hes not training today

Well you know, I don't want to take the piss out of the striken.

Maybe, he's enrolling in a Captain America super-soldier program, who knows?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 04:24:13 pm
He's not injured, he just doesn't like the cameras on him.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 04:26:18 pm
Rinse and repeat
