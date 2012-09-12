I really had to check some stats to see if I was missing something about Naby's performance today, because unless you think losing possession is a positive thing, I can't for the life of me understand how could anyone think that was a great performance.
70.7 % pass completion
3 times dispossed (the last one leading to a goal)
3 unseccseuful touches
0 tackle
0 interceptions
I'm not a Naby hater, but if that's what you call play great, you have some really low standards.
Great post.
Shows clearly people judge performances based on their personal opinions, irrespective of actual performance.
He directly contributed to an opposition goal.
I am a fan of Keita, just trying to make a point about how preconceived opinions dictate performance assessments of players. If Hendo had put in a similar performance, he would have been lambasted by the usual suspects.
A kid is getting slaughtered for one relatively bad performance, without consideration of his performances before the WC break while Keita gets a free pass.
This forum is full of such experts unfortunately. Thiago and Keita = fashionable, excuses galore for all their flaws.