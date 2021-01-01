I really had to check some stats to see if I was missing something about Naby's performance today, because unless you think losing possession is a positive thing, I can't for the life of me understand how could anyone think that was a great performance.



70.7 % pass completion

3 times dispossed (the last one leading to a goal)

3 unseccseuful touches

0 tackle

0 interceptions



I'm not a Naby hater, but if that's what you call play great, you have some really low standards.



A sublime display of why stats are only useful for certain things.No one was saying he came on and was Zizou reincarnated, its context.For a side lacking playing slow, laboured football he came in and stepped up the play instantly. Short sharp passes, quick one twos, playing direct football forward. A number of the misplaced passes from him would have been passes into the box after a one two driving forward with the ball. You have to take risks and change it up, no one was saying he was playing defence splitting passes but he was doing what we should have been doing from kick off and he was doing what the entire side is lacking, its not low standards, just appreciation of a good performance. I'd take that lower pass completion and some actual urgency to our play over slow, predictable play all day.