Quote from: number 168 on January  1, 2023, 12:25:10 pm
A fit Naby is a great asset. If he remains fit and plays well I would be happy to keep such a talented player. Obviously if he breaks down again after all the time and care he's had to get fit then yes time to move on, but he is such a good player I would want the guy to play for us not against us.

If he doesn't sign a new contract he's leaving on a free.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 11:41:53 am
If he doesn't sign a new contract he's leaving on a free.

Has to happen but I wish Naby well. Him leaving that is.
funny that - Naby comes on, plays great and - boom - all his haters have disappeared.
Quote from: number 168 on January  1, 2023, 12:25:10 pm
A fit Naby is a great asset. If he remains fit and plays well I would be happy to keep such a talented player. Obviously if he breaks down again after all the time and care he's had to get fit then yes time to move on, but he is such a good player I would want the guy to play for us not against us.
Sigh...
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:12:35 pm
funny that - Naby comes on, plays great and - boom - all his haters have disappeared.
I really had to check some stats to see if I was missing something about Naby's performance today, because unless you think losing possession is a positive thing, I can't for the life of me understand how could anyone think that was a great performance.

70.7 % pass completion
3 times dispossed (the last one leading to a goal)
3 unseccseuful touches
0 tackle
0 interceptions

I'm not a Naby hater, but if that's what you call play great, you have some really low standards.
Well yeah, those low standards are being set by the rest of the team :)
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:39:48 pm
I really had to check some stats to see if I was missing something about Naby's performance today, because unless you think losing possession is a positive thing, I can't for the life of me understand how could anyone think that was a great performance.

70.7 % pass completion
3 times dispossed (the last one leading to a goal)
3 unseccseuful touches
0 tackle
0 interceptions

I'm not a Naby hater, but if that's what you call play great, you have some really low standards.

You have to analyse stats in context, Brentford sat back that second half and we played a lot of football 30-40 yards from their goal....so we had to attempt to beat a man, play a ball in behind quick etc in order to break them down - those stats above reflect an attacking player's success rate which was predominantly the large part of Keita's role that half.
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:39:48 pm
I really had to check some stats to see if I was missing something about Naby's performance today, because unless you think losing possession is a positive thing, I can't for the life of me understand how could anyone think that was a great performance.

70.7 % pass completion
3 times dispossed (the last one leading to a goal)
3 unseccseuful touches
0 tackle
0 interceptions

I'm not a Naby hater, but if that's what you call play great, you have some really low standards.

Statistics don't tell you everything. The evidence of your eyes told you that Naby made a difference and was doing his best to prompt forward paly. He was the only midfield player prepared to to take risks with passes perhaps that's why his pass success rate was not high 90s? Anyway from my perspective I thought that he made a positive difference.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 08:46:37 pm
You have to analyse stats in context, Brentford sat back that second half and we played a lot of football 30-40 yards from their goal....so we had to attempt to beat a man, play a ball in behind quick etc in order to break them down - those stats above reflect an attacking player's success rate which was predominantly the large part of Keita's role that half.
No, I get that, but he didn't really create much, did he? He might have tried but he wasn't exactly successful in doing much offensively, and it's not like he was trying very ambitious passes either to have such a low pass competition, and his lackadaisical turnover for the third goal pretty much sealed our faith. It really says a lot that we are at the point where we are praising this kind of performance.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:12:35 pm
Naby comes on, plays great


can only assume you're doing the last of the eggnog in before going back to work....
Look how many times he breaks the lines. It's way more than any other player we have bar maybe Matip. The passing, the carrying, it's all to get forward. You shouldn't really care too much about pass completion. You care about opposition players taken out of the game by moving the ball beyond them.
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 09:22:47 pm
Look how many times he breaks the lines. It's way more than any other player we have bar maybe Matip. The passing, the carrying, it's all to get forward. You shouldn't really care too much about pass completion. You care about opposition players taken out of the game by moving the ball beyond them.
Spon on mate. He played some very good forward passes that could have led to goals. Did well.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:24:58 pm
Spon on mate. He played some very good forward passes that coyld have led to goals. Did well.
eg -- he laid on a great chance for Trent in the box, but Trent decided to move it to his right foot instead of hitting it first time with his left, then got crowded out.
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:58:59 pm
No, I get that, but he didn't really create much, did he? He might have tried but he wasn't exactly successful in doing much offensively, and it's not like he was trying very ambitious passes either to have such a low pass competition, and his lackadaisical turnover for the third goal pretty much sealed our faith. It really says a lot that we are at the point where we are praising this kind of performance.
Not ambitious? Really?
Off the top of my head:
- two quick one-twos that got him on the edge of their box, but they were too crowded to come to fruition
- very nice lay-off to Trent in their box which could have ended in a goal if Trent took it first time with his left foot
- two line-breaking passes to Salah, one getting him in a position to shoot, the other was the one that later saw Nunez dragging his shot wide.

I personally think "great" is a bit of a stretch to say about his performance, but surely it was positive play that could get us somewhere. Otherwise it'd be all passing sideways around their shape and then hoping for one of Trent's crosses reach someone's head.

Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 09:22:47 pm
Look how many times he breaks the lines. It's way more than any other player we have bar maybe Matip. The passing, the carrying, it's all to get forward. You shouldn't really care too much about pass completion. You care about opposition players taken out of the game by moving the ball beyond them.

Yep he does this all the time, even from last year many were saying Thiago Fabinho Keita was our best midfield, maybe we should try playing it any time we can.
I imagine his minutes are being limited by the medical team at the moment. The moment hes allowed to, he should be starting.
Gave away a goal but his play was positive. Too many of his teammates were passing side to side or aimlessly crossing.
I'm at the point with how bad our midfield is that we should maybe offer him a new contract
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:38:34 am
Gave away a goal but his play was positive. Too many of his teammates were passing side to side or aimlessly crossing.

Harsh that. He was trying to beat his opponets but was tackled, it was Konate who in effect "gave away a goal".
Feel like he's improved us at least two of his recent substitute appearances (Villa and Brentford) and think he should be in the XI for the next league match.

The half time changes gave us a much better 'possession base' to work from, with Robertson, Thiago, Matip, and Keita all capable of breaking lines with a combination of passing & beating an opponent with a dribble.
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:39:48 pm
I really had to check some stats to see if I was missing something about Naby's performance today, because unless you think losing possession is a positive thing, I can't for the life of me understand how could anyone think that was a great performance.

70.7 % pass completion
3 times dispossed (the last one leading to a goal)
3 unseccseuful touches
0 tackle
0 interceptions

I'm not a Naby hater, but if that's what you call play great, you have some really low standards.

A sublime display of why stats are only useful for certain things.

No one was saying he came on and was Zizou reincarnated, its context.

For a side lacking playing slow, laboured football he came in and stepped up the play instantly. Short sharp passes, quick one twos, playing direct football forward. A number of the misplaced passes from him would have been passes into the box after a one two driving forward with the ball. You have to take risks and change it up, no one was saying he was playing defence splitting passes but he was doing what we should have been doing from kick off and he was doing what the entire side is lacking, its not low standards, just appreciation of a good performance. I'd take that lower pass completion and some actual urgency to our play over slow, predictable play all day.
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:39:48 pm
I really had to check some stats to see if I was missing something about Naby's performance today, because unless you think losing possession is a positive thing, I can't for the life of me understand how could anyone think that was a great performance.

70.7 % pass completion
3 times dispossed (the last one leading to a goal)
3 unseccseuful touches
0 tackle
0 interceptions

I'm not a Naby hater, but if that's what you call play great, you have some really low standards.

The Naby fanboys are a different breed entirely.
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:39:48 pm
I really had to check some stats to see if I was missing something about Naby's performance today, because unless you think losing possession is a positive thing, I can't for the life of me understand how could anyone think that was a great performance.

70.7 % pass completion
3 times dispossed (the last one leading to a goal)
3 unseccseuful touches
0 tackle
0 interceptions

I'm not a Naby hater, but if that's what you call play great, you have some really low standards.

Great post.

Shows clearly people judge performances based on their personal opinions, irrespective of actual performance.

He directly contributed to an opposition goal.

I am a fan of Keita, just trying to make a point about how preconceived opinions dictate performance assessments of players. If Hendo had put in a similar performance, he would have been lambasted by the usual suspects.

A kid is getting slaughtered for one relatively bad performance, without consideration of his performances before the WC break while Keita gets a free pass.

This forum is full of such experts unfortunately. Thiago and Keita = fashionable, excuses galore for all their flaws.



Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 10:34:27 am
Great post.

Shows clearly people judge performances based on their personal opinions, irrespective of actual performance.

He directly contributed to an opposition goal.

I am a fan of Keita, just trying to make a point about how preconceived opinions dictate performance assessments of players. If Hendo had put in a similar performance, he would have been lambasted by the usual suspects.

A kid is getting slaughtered for one relatively bad performance, without consideration of his performances before the WC break while Keita gets a free pass.

This forum is full of such experts unfortunately. Thiago and Keita = fashionable, excuses galore for all their flaws.

Raw figures do not always equate with performance. Whatever the stats say he added something by attacking their box and looking for the forward pass. His effect or indeed anybody's influence is not simply measured in stats.
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:39:03 am
Raw figures do not always equate with performance. Whatever the stats say he added something by attacking their box and looking for the forward pass. His effect or indeed anybody's influence is not simply measured in stats.

Of course, for Keita and Thiago, stats are completely irrelevant. For others, they are relevant or irrelevant depending on the situation.

Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 08:53:51 am
I'm at the point with how bad our midfield is that we should maybe offer him a new contract

Dude, we should be making eyes at Danny Murphy and Paul Stewart on that basis.
He was so poor when he came on yesterday. Offered nothing.
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:01:27 pm
He was so poor when he came on yesterday. Offered nothing.

Quote
Yeah, the other two things were tactical. We had obviously had the opportunities. We could bring Naby, who I think played a really good game, and Robbo [Andy Robertson]  and Robbo with the first action after half-time was exactly what we needed. We needed that speed in behind and so that was the reason for these two changes.

I've slept since I watched it but fairly sure Klopp said he had a really good game at least 3 times in the press conference. But obviously he would bow to your superior knowledge of midfielders 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
Keitas thread continues to be a bellwether for footballing literacy I see.
A Naby Keita style player was exactly what we needed after half time but unfortunately Naby isn't anywhere near a Naby Keita player at the moment. He's Klopp's most underachieving signing per £ since he came. Injuries have played a big part but I don't think he has the mentality needed either.
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 10:34:27 am
Great post.

Shows clearly people judge performances based on their personal opinions, irrespective of actual performance.

He directly contributed to an opposition goal.

I am a fan of Keita, just trying to make a point about how preconceived opinions dictate performance assessments of players. If Hendo had put in a similar performance, he would have been lambasted by the usual suspects.

A kid is getting slaughtered for one relatively bad performance, without consideration of his performances before the WC break while Keita gets a free pass.

This forum is full of such experts unfortunately. Thiago and Keita = fashionable, excuses galore for all their flaws.
You know you don't have to shit on our other midfielders to praise Henderson, right?

You come here railing against people being slaughtered for bad performances, and complain that Naby doesn't get slaughtered (gets a "free pass" you say, which defies reality but there you go). Your logic seems all over the place.

After you accused me of being "grounded in bias and prejudice" the other day for pointing out Hendo got caught wrong side of goal a few times against Villa, your last ten posts all concern Henderson. For some reason, you haven't commented on Henderson's performance in his most recent game. Have you realised now that you were projecting, and it's you who's clouded by your biases?
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:59:24 pm
You know you don't have to shit on our other midfielders to praise Henderson, right?

You come here railing against people being slaughtered for bad performances, and complain that Naby doesn't get slaughtered (gets a "free pass" you say, which defies reality but there you go). Your logic seems all over the place.

After you accused me of being "grounded in bias and prejudice" the other day for pointing out Hendo got caught wrong side of goal a few times against Villa, your last ten posts all concern Henderson. For some reason, you haven't commented on Henderson's performance in his most recent game. Have you realised now that you were projecting, and it's you who's clouded by your biases?

I am Henderson's long lost twin. Of course I am biased.

Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 10:34:27 am
Great post.

Shows clearly people judge performances based on their personal opinions, irrespective of actual performance.

He directly contributed to an opposition goal.

I am a fan of Keita, just trying to make a point about how preconceived opinions dictate performance assessments of players. If Hendo had put in a similar performance, he would have been lambasted by the usual suspects.

A kid is getting slaughtered for one relatively bad performance, without consideration of his performances before the WC break while Keita gets a free pass.

This forum is full of such experts unfortunately. Thiago and Keita = fashionable, excuses galore for all their flaws.

Im sorry but this is just nonsense, Keita put in a good performance for anyone standards, Henderson can have good performance but in the same way because hes close control dribbling and interplay through the middle isnt as good.
Offered positive, progressive, attacking play when he came on.  Was maybe the only guy except for Darwin and Robbo briefly who seemed brave enough to make a direct approach to goal.  Could have used him for more minutes than he got.  Would say the same thing about Curtis too.  He can carry the ball and make things happen as well.  But, we those kinds of players, you have to take the risk as well...
