The last page or so is yet another demonstration that people don't understand football. This thread consistently proves it.



Haha! i love statements like this. "NO ONE UNDERSTANDS FOOTBALL BUT ME!"It really is funny isnt it. Peoples perceptions of football, criticize or praise a player, then use the manager's actions (with lots of different perceptions too!)Like Fiasco says, with Keita (and Klopp) its somewhere in the middle.I believe Klopp feels disappointed in Keita, because he wasnt meant to be an average player who simply "does the wijnaldum job". Those who think he does that job efficiently are wide off the mark. Look at Wijnaldums attributes, speed, strength, engine. Keita or Thiago doesnt quite have that. Thiago has shown a lot more running recently though, and always fights for the ball.One of the standout features of Keita's game (early on) was his dribbling, Klopp said against Real Madrid, he wanted more dribblers in the side, but Keita was rabbit in headlights instead. He's very very inconsistent. For me, he's built like a 10, playing in midfield, but doesnt have the physical attributes to make it in the premier league. Thiago has adapted his game loads since joining, Keita simply hasnt.People keep telling me "he's doing what Klopp wants him to do" which simply cannot be true. "yeah i want to spend £54million on a player to just hold the ball and keep it". He wanted a dynamic player who can break the lines in tight games. If Keita was a success, Thiago wouldnt have been bought.Thats just my perception though, I could be totally and utterly wrong.