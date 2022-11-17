Ah, the "if you disagree with me, you don't understand football" argument. Right up with "if you question anything Klopp does, you obviously think you know more than him" in the debating playbook. Well, at least you went against the grain on the latter, I'll grant you that.
To elaborate on some of the things Keita maybe doesn't do as well as others, which might explain the preference for Hendo: he's not strong in the air, he hasn't got great endurance, he doesn't cover for the fullback very well... these are all considerations when you're up against top quality opposition, especially in a cup final where one fast break could decide the game. I mean, I don't have a direct line to the coaching staff, but it's always been my concern with Keita, and selections tend to bear that out. When we're against a lesser opponent that's just trying not to get beaten, eg. Old Trafford, then he's a really good option. If he was reliable, I'd be all for keeping him, and I'm not trying to diminish what he's done for us.