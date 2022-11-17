He's been hauled off a few times at half time which is rare for Klopp to do. IIRC it was Keita who was brought off at half time after the Villa fiasco. In Madrid he was taken off before half time which is very rare for a manager to do for a player who isn't injured or at the least about to get sent off. In fairness Wijnaldum was at least as bad in those games.



Pretty much what I was going to say, so thank you. Was it the Atletico game away as well where he was brought off at or before half time? I know he scored, but he was culpable for their 2 goals before that which is amazing considering he plays well whenever given the opportunity. As you say, Klopp very rarely does that, and of course he wouldn't pin the blame on one player alone even when he's had to (Lovren away at Spurs, I'm sure he made a joke about it not long after).168, by fanboyish I mean to say that many people who are strong supporters of one player are blind to their weaknesses and faults and perhaps go over the top with praise. As I've said, the truth is somewhere in the middle with Naby. A fit and firing Naby would be an asset to any team. His injuries record isn't a measure of ability, absolutely not, but if you can't get on the pitch then ultimately you are useless. And it is my view that when on the pitch he's too hot and cold.