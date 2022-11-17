I think when you look at Keita's early subs, and the many big games where Klopp has preferred others to start (including a hobbled Thiago in Paris), it's of less interest trying to interpret what that means about his performance level in those games, and more what it means in terms of what Klopp and the coaches think he does well compared to others. Looking across his time here, it seems that Klopp's preferred midfield for big games has been Thiago - Fab - Hendo, and before that Wij - Fab - Hendo or Hendo - Milner - Wij. Keita has been good for certain games, and that may explain his high win %, but I can't think of any time he's been consistently one of our best 3 midfielders, at least for the way we play. Even if he could stay fit, I'd be confident we can find a replacement with the necessary physical qualities to be a mainstay in our midfield.