Is Naby really 37 instead of the 27 he is supposed to be?





Honest to god I can't believe how easily he gets injured with soft tissue injuries and takes ages to recover. Like an old player!!





His agent probably asked for a pay rise on a new deal. Any new contract we give Naby would have to be heavily incentivised based on appearances and playing time. Really his base salary should drop to 80k weekly and if he plays for the full 90 minutes goes up to 120k weekly for a win, 110k for a draw and 100k for a loss.





I don't see any agreement being made with his agent though. Interesting to see what he can command on a freebie considering his injury issues.