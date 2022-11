That is my biggest problem with Klopp.



He should have cashed in on the pair of them last season.



In his defence, we had no offers for either player, but that isn't the point. Klopp should have just fronted up and demanded that another club signed them.



One of Klopps only negatives as a manager is his loyalty to players - if your good in the dressing room and work hard he values that highly but probably holds on to players past their expiration date at an elite club and then loses them on a free or can't sell them cause they are not what they once wereOxlade prolly should have been sold when we won the league and we would have got 30m for him but now hes %100 gonna leave on a free unless someone tosses some cash at us in JanuaryKeita is a hard one cause after last season they were probably hopeful he was past his major injury issues and probably wanted to give him a new contract to be honest but then reality hit and now its too late