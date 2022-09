Losing Ox, Keita, Milner and Arthur all for free next summer - while Henderson is 33 next season and Thiago 32 - is a huge churn.



Are the club going to back Klopp to replace all these players? If not then they'll still need Keita who will also be a good age at 28. Our other midfielders will be early 20s or 30 somethings.



Cut him loose by all means but it's a 40 million pound player to replace with no transfer fee coming in.



I see it a different way.Keeping Keita is just the false sense of security that we have a player there, but really he isnt available. Would be better to get a player who is not as talented but available than keep the illusion of Keita going.It would be like how United keep renewing contracts to 'save value' when all they are doing is losing money on wages and hardly getting a return.Even offering him a new contract he is worth 10m tops in the transfer market and not worth much to us except an occasional body who has only ever performed averagely